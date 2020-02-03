Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission is expected to consider Tuesday a permit for a family amusement center at the corner of Habersham Street and Community Road in Brunswick.
The business is called Salt Shaker Entertainment in county documents.
“The applicant plans to operate a family entertainment center with bounce houses and other activities for children and their families,” according to a county planning and zoning staff report.
The 25,000 square-foot building located at 5581 Habersham Street — once a Camden Motorsports — currently stands vacant.
According to the staff report, the owners do not plan to expand the building, but to operate within the current footprint.
The application is compliant with relevant ordinance stipulations, according to the report. Within the general commercial zone, however, an “amusement center” is considered a special use and requires a special use permit to operate.
While the zoning allows an amusement center, the report does make note of nearby industrial facilities.
“Although some nearby land uses are industrial, the building on the subject property is set back from the roadway and set back away from neighboring industrial uses and potential conflict would be minimal,” according to the staff report.
In other business, the commission will again consider a rezoning request to allow some commercial uses on a property at 521 Harry Driggers Boulevard.
According to a planning and zoning division staff report on the rezoning request, the owners are seeking to amend the property’s planned development text — or PD text, a document that details the allowed uses on a property — to permit “commercial uses such as a recreational vehicle and boat trailer storage, wash bay, air and vacuum center, ice and water vending, laundromat limited to washers and dryers only and outdoor pet park.”
The rezoning request came before the MPC at its last meeting, held earlier this month, along with a request to amend the county’s future land use map.
The future land use map, or FLUM, is part of the county’s comprehensive plan and lays out generally which areas of the county should be subject to specific types of development.
Currently, the FLUM designates the area around 521 Harry Driggers Boulevard as medium-density residential and the owners, Walter and Miranda Smith, wished to amend the map to designate the 3.5-acre lot as commercial.
While the MPC voted to defer the rezoning, it recommended the county commission deny the FLUM amendment.
Residents from multiple neighborhoods along Harry Driggers packed the MPC’s meeting chamber earlier this month to speak against the FLUM amendment and rezoning, citing concerns about opening the door to encroaching commercial businesses into the largely residential area, among other things.
After the public hearing and recommendation of denial for the FLUM amendment, the owners asked to have the rezoning request deferred while they discussed the future of the project with their partners.
Also on the agenda:
· A rezoning request to allow “a commercial farm to include, but not be limited to, field crops, truck gardening products, fruit and nut trees, poultry for egg production, bees for honey production, farm stand and limited agri-tourism tours and private dining events” on a 7.42-acre property at 136 Potlikkers Place on Blythe Island.
· A special use permit for a church at the corner of Old Jesup Road and Nimitz Drive, where Pine Ridge Baptist Church has stood since the 1950s. The church is a “non-conforming use” in the zone it was assigned, but was grandfathered in after the county adopted a zoning ordinance. It needs a special use permit to get approval for the next item.
· A site plan for a 6,000 square foot expansion to Pine Ridge Baptist Church at the corner of Old Jesup Road and Nimitz Drive to accommodate a new social hall.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.