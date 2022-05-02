The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commissioners will on Tuesday consider approving a site plan for a Checkers restaurant on Altama Avenue.
The lot on which developer, listed in county documents as Valerie Babb of Starrchex Georgia LLC, would like to build the 1,343-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is a wooded parcel at 5599 Altama Ave., at the road’s intersection with the Scranton Connector near Golden Isles Laundry and a Dollar General.
In October 2021, the MPC voted to rezone the property from medium residential to highway commercial to allow for the new development.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. It will also be live streamed to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Also on the agenda is rezoning to allow for a new neighborhood on the western side of Old Jesup Road, just south of the intersection with Walker Road.
Two adjacent parcels at 953 and 967 Old Jesup Road must be rezoned to allow for the proposed Royal Woods development, which, according to Jake Hightower with Roberts Civil Engineering, would consist primarily of individually owned duplexes. Hightower is listed as the agent for the owner, Mayte Cruz, in county documents.
The rezoning would allow up to 10 residential units per acre for a total of 90 between the two tracts. Currently both properties are wooded and contain several dilapidated structures.
Another rezoning on the property would allow for both commercial and residential development at the Chanslor Crossing planned development at the intersection of Ga. Highway 99 and Chanslor Road.
The parcel’s planned development text currently allows for some heavy commercial opportunities and multi-family residential at a density of 16 dwelling units per acre. The master plan shows a strip center, office buildings, storage units and residential row housing, according to county documents.
“The applicant is requesting to amend the PD (planned development) text to allow for all residential uses that are permitted in medium residential zoning,” the rezoning application states. “These include single-family homes, two-family dwellings, cluster housing, group dwellings and townhomes, in addition to multi-family uses.”
MPC members will also consider applications for a new 50-foot by 20-foot storage building at Golden Isles Collision on Candler Road, a site plan for a new medical office at 140 Martin Palmer Drive, and a rezoning of the Heritage Christian Academy property into one highway commercial zone. Currently, it is split between a highway commercial and residential zone.