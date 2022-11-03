Mainland Planning Commissioners approved on Tuesday three site plans and one rezoning, paving the way for over 500 residential units in apartment complexes, duplexes, “six-plexes” and single-family homes in Glynn County.

First up at the Tuesday meeting was a site plan for Hathaway Apartments, a 300-unit complex proposed north of I-95 Toyota and adjacent to another 180-unit complex called Bergen Woods, which is under construction.

