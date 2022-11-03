Mainland Planning Commissioners approved on Tuesday three site plans and one rezoning, paving the way for over 500 residential units in apartment complexes, duplexes, “six-plexes” and single-family homes in Glynn County.
First up at the Tuesday meeting was a site plan for Hathaway Apartments, a 300-unit complex proposed north of I-95 Toyota and adjacent to another 180-unit complex called Bergen Woods, which is under construction.
That site plan application was approved unanimously, with MPC members Bill Edgy, Neal Boatwright, Bo Clark, Darrell Dawson, Missy Neu, Richard Strickland and Chairwoman Sherrye Gibbs voted in favor.
Commissioners also unanimously approved two more residential developments — Halfmoon Bluff, a 92-unit duplex development at 2662 U.S. 17, and phase 1 of Walker Pointe, a 105-unit development at 7654 Golden Isles Parkway adjacent to the Sweetwater neighborhood.
During a public hearing on Halfmoon Bluff, Andrew Tostensen said he’d had the land surveyed and believed the line on the north end of the property was wrong as shown on the site plan. He said the project would encroach on the adjacent land, which he owns.
Jake Hightower of Roberts Civil Engineering represented the applicant. He said the development would not encroach on the land Tostensen claimed he owned anyway, making the matter moot.
Residential development has fundamentally changed the Fancy Bluff area, said Mance Mullino, who objected to the development on the grounds that it was very aesthetically unappealing. Mullino says he grew up in the area but has lived elsewhere since 1980. He’s recently begun moving back to a home he owns here.
When he was growing up, the area was characterized by single-family homes on two- to seven-acre lots with plenty of green space in between them.
“Now you’re going to put duplexes in the front of that. Across the street is Royal Oaks, beautiful, almost million-dollar homes, and you’re going to duplexes,” Mullino said.
He believed the development would hurt property values in the long run, pointing to another neighborhood, Boykin Ridge, as an example.
“It looks to me, I hate to say it, blighted, because the houses are so close together and not kept up,” Mullino said.
Joe Kirby lives around a mile away, and he opposed the development on the grounds that it would worsen drainage issues in the area. He believed new construction in Boykin Ridge caused more stormwater runoff to drain into the Fancy Bluff area, causing his septic tank to flood after major rainstorms when it did not before.
Royal Oaks Homeowners Association President Gene Lee echoed Kirby’s concerns. He asked the commission to defer the application to further study drainage.
On the matter of the property line, MPC member Neu said it was a matter for the two parties to decide or take to court on their own time, but Edgy and Clark were of the opinion that the MPC should not rule on the application until the dispute is resolved.
Ultimately, the commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the site plan, Edgy casting the sole vote in opposition.
The MPC voted as well to approve the first phase of Walker Point. The first phase will be composed of one-story “six-plexes” and an amenity center, said Planning Manager Stefanie Leif. The second phase would be primarily townhouses and subdivided for individual ownership of each unit, she said.
Residents of two nearby neighborhoods were concerned about the nature of the homes, whether rental or condos, dust control from land clearing and grading and how drainage will affect other homes.
Jonathan Roberts of Roberts Civil Engineering represented Wayne Moxley, the developer. He said the units would be high quality and cater to responsible tenants and that the drainage plan should address any issues. He also said he would work with Moxley on dust control.
The site plan for the first phase of Walker Point was approved unanimously.
In other business, the MPC voted to recommend the county commission approve a rezoning request from Paul Thigpen that would allow the construction of a 45-foot-tall single-family home on a tiny piece of upland off the F.J. Torras Causeway at the western foot of the Mackay River Bridge.
Despite being closer to St. Simons Island than the mainland, the application fell under the jurisdiction of the Mainland Planning Commission.
“It was a former marina, and there’s currently a dilapidated structure and dock on the site,” said Leif.
The parcel is mostly marshland and is surrounded by marsh on all sides, most of which falls under a conservation zoning. The zone only allows private noncommercial docks or boat houses, government-owned and operated facilities, agricultural and timber farms, wildlife refuges, caretaker residences and swimming areas.
Local attorney Jim Bishop represented Thigpen at the meeting. Bishop said someone from Atlanta has held the land for a long time until Thigpen purchased it. Bishop acknowledged the parcel is a sensitive piece of property and said the development team is the best of the best. He also said the plans had been cleared with the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
“To be able to do something like as a home for Thigpen and his family is very interesting,” Bishop said.
No one spoke in favor of or against the application, but county resident Jeff Kilgore noted that the rezoning application was originally the ninth item on the agenda, and suggested that some members of the public who wanted to participate in the public hearing may have been under the impression they could show up later. As such, members of the public could be unfairly excluded from the process Tuesday night or in the future.
The MPC unanimously recommended the county commission approve the rezoning.
The MPC also:
• Approved a 4,500-square-foot addition to an industrial building at 330 Green Swamp Road.
• Recommended county commissioners deny a request to rezone a property at 7810 Ga. 82 from an agricultural zone to a highway commercial zone. It was once a blueberry farm, but the owners are now looking to sell, said Roberta Lasater, with Coldwell Banker Access Realty. They sought the rezoning to make the property easier to sell, she said. MPC members asked for some revisions before reconsidering the application.
• Recommended county commissioners rezone a property at 2220 Perry Lane Road from an agricultural zone to highway commercial.
• Recommended county commissioners rezone two lots at 275 and 225 West Fancy Bluff Road from an agricultural zone to a residential zone to allow the construction of a single-family home.
• Recommended county commissioners amend the limited industrial zoning to add a “school offering instruction in art, music, dance, drama, gymnastics, cheerleading or other similar cultural activity” and a “gym or fitness studio,” to a list of 19 different operations ranging from government facilities to manufacturing, utility, research, agriculture, commercial, medical and trade education.
• Recommended county commissioners amend local ordinance to allow the county’s Community Development Department director to amend master plans associated with planned development texts when the master plan is in conflict with a preliminary or final subdivision plat already approved by the county.