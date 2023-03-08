Two rezoning requests that would have allowed mobile homes on lots on Blythe Island were rejected Tuesday by the Mainland Planning Commission.

The property owner told commissioners mobile homes had been on the properties in the past before they were removed. He said the mobile homes, if allowed, would be rental units.

