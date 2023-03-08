Two rezoning requests that would have allowed mobile homes on lots on Blythe Island were rejected Tuesday by the Mainland Planning Commission.
The property owner told commissioners mobile homes had been on the properties in the past before they were removed. He said the mobile homes, if allowed, would be rental units.
Commission vice chairman Neal Boatright said he had received more calls in opposition to the request than any other rezoning request in recent memory during his time on the planning commission.
“I’m not going to be able to support it,” Boatright said.
Many residents living near the lots spoke in opposition to the request, citing concerns about negative impacts to their property values, possible bad tenants and upkeep on the properties if mobile homes were allowed.
“I’ve got nothing against mobile homes. They get trashed and the neighborhood looks bad,” said Tom Monroe, a nearby resident.
After the first public hearing for the rezone request at 198 South Road, the applicant walked out of the meeting before he could speak on behalf of his request to allow mobile homes on two lots at 171 and 179 Davenport Road, despite commissioners urging him to stay.
People speaking against the second request said the applicant failed to maintain the vacant lots until recently when the public notices were posted on the properties.
One opponent speaking against the request said he is the owner of a mobile home nearby.
“I don’t want any more mobile homes here, and I own one,” said Johnny Dixon. “You can’t tell who you are going to rent to.”
A request to amend the Golden Isles Gateway-PAWS planned development was approved after a public hearing. The proposal was made to make all houses of worship in the planned development conforming with one another. Any new church planned for construction in the planned development would have to go through a separate rezoning request.
A request for a conditional-use permit to build a mini storage facility at 5971 New Jesup Hwy. was also unamiously approved. During the public hearing, concerns were raised about the potential impact lighting would have on nearby residents. The applicant said lighting will be angled so it does not shine at nearby homes.
There are no plans for open storage on the site. And the owner agreed to work with neighbors to determine the best type of fencing and natural buffers to ensure their privacy.