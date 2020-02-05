Blythe Island residents appealed to the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission to recommend denial of the proposed rezoning of a Blythe Island Drive property Tuesday but were unsuccessful.
“We were just asking to be able to sell our veggies,” Sam McPherson, a chef at Georgia Sea Grill and operator of Potlikker Farm on Blythe Island, said after the MPC’s ruling.
The commission voted 5-1 to recommend the Glynn County Commission approve McPherson’s request to rezone the property from R-20 residential to forest agriculture. Gene Lee was the sole opposing vote. Commission member Missy Neu was absent from the meeting, held at the Old Glynn County Courthouse.
According to planning manager Stefanie Leif, the owners asked for the rezoning to allow “a commercial farm to include, but not be limited to, field crops, truck gardening products, fruit and nut trees, poultry for egg production, bees for honey production, farm stand and limited agri-tourism tours and private dining events.”
She amended that last part, stating that the owners would have to come back to the board for a special-use permit if they want to conduct any commercial activity on the property, and added that the property owners were proposing as a condition of rezoning to prohibit the keeping of livestock, tree farming, timber operations and many other potentially objectionable uses of a forest agriculture-zoned property.
Potlikker Farm has been operating on the property for more than a year, Leif told commissioners. McPherson has been using the produce as ingredients at Georgia Sea Grill, a St. Simons Island establishment.
It was her opinion that didn’t constitute a commercial activity. She acknowledged it was a fine line but said the county’s planning and zoning department does not interpret McPherson using his home-grown produce as in ingredient at his job as a commercial activity.
Planning board member John Williams was skeptical, saying he didn’t see much of a difference.
In reality, all that would change is that the owners would be able to sell their produce to other restaurants, Leif explained.
In the future, they would like to sell produce from a stand on the property and hold private farm-to-table dinners, but they will first have to return to the commission for a special use permit.
St. Simons Island attorney John McQuigg, representing property owner Zack Gowen, noted that the farm has been operating for a year with little to no complaints.
April McPherson, Sam’s partner and spouse, said after the meeting that they made a good-faith effort to address all concerns brought to them.
That didn’t help them Tuesday night when a crowd of Blythe Island residents turned out to oppose the rezoning.
“Ninety percent of the people in there never tried to contact me,” April McPherson said.
Two islanders who own property nearby spoke in favor of the rezoning, but those against it greatly outnumbered those favoring it and used their entire half-hour allotment during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Bill Harbison, who lives on Blythe Island Highway, said he, his wife and many of his friends moved from St. Simons Island to flee commercial encroachment, and that Potlikker Farm is exactly the same as what they left behind.
A law enforcement professional and partner at Blythe Island Baptist Church, Charles Norman said he was speaking for the church when he opposed the rezoning. His background made him skeptical of the claim the farm would remain small-scale.
“It sounds like they’re minimizing what they want to use the property for,” Norman said.
Following the meeting, Rita Rogers, whose home is bounded on three sides by the farm, said she was concerned about what the future holds. Like many others at the meeting, she was not against the farm as it stands but worries what less scrupulous future owners might do.
“I’m disappointed it didn’t get squashed tonight,” Rogers said.
After the meeting, the McPhersons, who reside on the property and have a daughter, said they sympathized with concerns. Rita McPherson said her family has as much stake in the island as anyone else.
Leif said the county commission could consider approving the Potlikker Farm rezoning as early as its March 5 meeting.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a special use permit for a family amusement center at the corner of Habersham Street and Community Road in Brunswick.
• Approved a special use permit for a church at the corner of Old Jesup Road and Nimitz Drive, where Pine Ridge Baptist Church has stood since the 1950s. The church is a “non-conforming use” in the zone it was assigned but was grandfathered in after the county adopted a zoning ordinance.
• Approved a site plan for a 6,000 square foot expansion to Pine Ridge Baptist Church at the corner of Old Jesup Road and Nimitz Drive to accommodate a new social hall.
• Deferred a rezoning request that would allow some commercial activity on a 3.5-acre lot at 521 Harry Driggers Boulevard.
The planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for March 3.