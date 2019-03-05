MPC meeting
scheduled for today canceled
A Mainland Planning Commission meeting scheduled for today was canceled because the applicant of the only item on the agenda requested the MPC defer it.
The MPC was set to hold a public hearing on a conditional use permit application for a car wash on U.S. Highway 341.
Car wash facilities already exist on the highway next door to the Parker’s gas station at the corner of Highway 341 and Community Road.
A car wash is considered a conditional use in highway commercial zones.
Because the old car wash had been closed for more than 12 months, the new owner needed a new permit to reopen it.
The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 2 on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, located at 701 G St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News