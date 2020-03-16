MPC meeting rescheduled

Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission rescheduled its April meeting to avoid meeting during Glynn County Schools’ spring break.

Originally scheduled for April 7, the meeting is now set for March 30.

The planning commission will consider, among other things, rezoning 193 acres at 7600 Golden Isles Parkway to allow for a surface mine and rezoning 16 acres behind Coley Electric on Altama Ave. to all a 74-unit senior living development.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30 in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.

— The Brunswick News

Wallace Spencer honored at graveside ceremony

The late Wallace Spencer, known for his spectacular Christmas light displays at Sea Palms, was honored Saturday with a second graveside ceremony and this time his family had no reason for the dismay they suffered in an earlier attempt.

Judge denies Sea Island motion to dismiss in wetlands case

A federal judge denied Sea Island’s motion to dismiss a case brought against the resort company alleging violations of federal environmental laws when the company filled in nearly half an acre of wetlands adjacent to the Inn at Sea Island.