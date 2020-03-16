MPC meeting rescheduled
Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission rescheduled its April meeting to avoid meeting during Glynn County Schools’ spring break.
Originally scheduled for April 7, the meeting is now set for March 30.
The planning commission will consider, among other things, rezoning 193 acres at 7600 Golden Isles Parkway to allow for a surface mine and rezoning 16 acres behind Coley Electric on Altama Ave. to all a 74-unit senior living development.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30 in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News