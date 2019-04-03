Mainland Planning defers The Chapel’s expansion plans
The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission deferred plans to expand The Chapel’s campus on Cyprus Mill Road on Tuesday at the applicant’s request.
Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said the request to defer sprung from questions about the best use of parking spaces.
The site plan was the only item the commission voted on, aside from its unanimous vote to approve the minutes from its Feb. 5 meeting.
In other business, MPC member Gary Nevill gave his fellow commissioners a rundown of what happened at a joint committee to review and amend the MPC and Islands Planning Commission’s bylaws, and Thompson updated the commission on an effort to overhaul the county’s zoning ordinances.
The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for May 7.
— The Brunswick News