Mainland Planning Commissioners deferred an application to rezone a property on Blythe Island Highway to allow for the expansion of Southern Retreat RV Park Tuesday night, the owner stating he wants to work with residents of a nearby neighborhood on their concerns.
A handful of residents of the Majestic Oaks neighborhood turned out to the meeting but left without saying their piece after the owner requested both the rezoning and an amendment to the county’s future land use map be deferred. By law, the local government must hold a public hearing for the public on zoning matters before a decision is made.
MPC members Neal Boatright, Darrell Dawson, Bill Edgy, Sherrye Gibbs, Missy Neu and Chairman Richard Strickland voted 6-0 to approve the deferral of both items to the MPC’s March 2 meeting. Bo Clark was absent.
Outside the meeting, Mario Garcia, who purchased the Southern Retreat RV Park about two years ago, said he planned to work with residents to iron out their issues with the proposal.
Chris Amos, an engineer on the project, said the plans were amended before the meeting to address some of the concerns expressed by Majestic Oaks homeowners. Pushing the rezoning to the MPC’s next meeting would also give them time to “digest” the new plans.
He plans to expand the RV park deeper into the woods between Southern Retreat and Majestic Oaks, expanding the park from 168 by adding 200-plus new camping spaces.
RV parks are busy and transient in nature, some residents argued, which would clash with the quiet neighborhood atmosphere.
The expansion will improve the area, Garcia said, as the woods between the RV park and the neighborhood is a common campground for the homeless where drug use is rampant. He plans to remove that element before the expansion, which would also benefit the neighborhood.
The planning commission also approved a site plan for a mystery development at the corner of U.S. 341 and Perry Lane Road.
Glynn County initiated the site plan approval process and an earlier rezoning to allow construction of a 7,860 square foot, one-story building with 25-employee parking spots, 10 “fleet vehicle parking” spots and spaces for six visitors, two of them handicapped spaces.
It’s part of an initiative by the Golden Isles Development Authority to bring a “nationally known” company to the area, according to County Planner Maurice Postal. By law, the EDA has the authority to keep confidential certain information related to economic development projects, and it is keeping mum on the subject for the time being.
In other business, the MPC voted to:
• Approve a site plan from Superior Cleaners for a 2,990 square foot equipment storage building at 151 Newman Drive.
• Approve a proposal to place two modular buildings at 7267 Blythe Island Highway to accommodate a business, J&P Bait and Tackle. The MPC also granted the applicant a reprieve from buffer requirements.
• Recommend the Glynn County Commission amend a planned development text covering Canal Road to keep Shine-N-Go Car Wash from falling out of compliance with local ordinances when Canal Road is widened to four lanes.
• Recommend the county commission rezone 554 Honeygal Road from general industrial to forest-agriculture.