A request to amend a planned development district at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd. was approved Tuesday after a long debate about the proposed height for an addition for Bible Baptist Church.
The request for a 60-foot steeple was a concern for commission members who said the height request could create a precedence that would lead to other height variance requests.
Commission Chair Sherrye Gibbs said the tallest build on Harry Driggers Boulevard is 45 feet.
Commissioner Neal Boatright called it “a big stretch” to justify the height, which is for visual purposes to have the sanctuary clearly distinguishable for other church structures.
“I don’t think 60 feet will pass,” Boatright said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request, with a height restriction of 45 feet. But Glynn County Commission members can choose to increase the height when they consider the recommendation.
In other business, a request for an amendment to a planned development district at 7156 Georgia 99 was unanimously approved.
Concerns were expressed about the impact the planned 1,000 RV sites on the property could have at the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 42, where a Buc-ee’s is planned.
There are already 1,621 RV sites planned at four different locations in Glynn County, raising the question about the need for more.
Boatright questioned if the developer understands the cost of building an RV park.
“The biggest developers in this county could not do this personally,” he said. “It astronomical how much these parks cost. This is a $50 million facility, easy."
The meeting opened with the appointment of Gibbs as chair and Boatright as vice chair.
Former Mainland Planning Commission member Richard Strickland was recognized for his 62 years of public service in military, law enforcement and the Glynn County Commission.
Two agenda items were deferred until the Feb. 7 meeting: An amendment to the Glynn New Hope Planned Development District and the rezoning of a tract at 3741 Wylly Ave.