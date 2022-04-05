The Mainland Planning Commission will consider site plan approval applications for three multifamily developments and a RV park at tonight’s meeting.
The Retreat at Golden Isles is a multifamily development on a 25-acre site with 130 units planned. The site, located in the Golden Isles Gateway Planned Development District, was originally approved for 138 multifamily units in 2008, with water and sewer lines run to the site in anticipation it would be built. The development never happened, and the property was foreclosed on in 2010.
A 140-unit multifamily development is being requested at 275 Harry Driggers Blvd. at a site adjacent to the Golden Isles Baptist Church and the Fox Run duplex subdivision.
A site plan approval request for the Clement Belle Farms multifamily development will also be considered by commissioners. The proposal is for 64 dwelling units on a 10-acre site of Belle Cutoff Road.
A conditional-use permit will be considered for the expansion of Southern Retreat Recreational Vehicle Park. The plan includes 180 RV pads with hookups and a laundry/bathhouse building. There will be buffers required between the park and the Majestic Oaks Subdivision.
Commissioners will also vote on a site plan for the Southern Retreat Recreational Vehicle Park at the 14-acre site.
Commission members will consider the site plan for a 23,868-square-foot mini warehouse/climate controlled storage facility on Daniel Lane on a 3.18-acre site.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. in the historic Glynn County Courthouse, 710 G. St. in Brunswick.