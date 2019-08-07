Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission leaned towards holding public hearings on all site plans during a discussion on the matter at its Tuesday meeting.
MPC Chairman Bill Edgy said Tuesday that he brought it up because he wanted the commission to adopt a public comment policy to allow the public to speak for and against all site plans that come before the commission.
The Islands Planning Commission has a similar policy. Even without a policy, the MPC chairman can allow members of the public to speak at his discretion, but Edgy said such a practice is too inconsistent.
Commissioner Gene Lee asked fellow MPC member Gary Nevill, the most senior member, why the MPC didn’t allow public comments on site plans.
“Was there a reason not to allow public comment on site plans, or was that just carried forward and never changed?” Lee asked.
A little of both, Nevill responded.
“Basically the second,” Nevill said. “But after seeing some of the public comment that went on at the IPC several times — I don’t want to say it was the same suspects, usually, that were complaining, but a lot of the times they dig a little bit harder to try and find reasons not to approve something that may be more development to (St. Simons Island).
“You get a lot of people also that say ‘I don’t like it.’ They may not understand (Glynn County Zoning Ordinance Section) 619 site plan requirements on there, but they can’t cite anything specific that says ‘They’re not meeting setback requirements,’ or something like that.”
He said he’d prefer to keep things as they are. Currently, the MPC holds public comment only when required to by law — on ordinance changes and zoning amendments. He also noted the chairman can open the floor for public comment at any time he chooses.
Edgy recalled the MPC’s last meeting. Several people showed up to the meeting to oppose a site plan and were allowed to speak but said many more would have shown up if they knew they would be able to comment in advance.
“I would have no issue with that as long as we don’t have the same issue we that had at the last meeting where people don’t come because they’re told by staff that we do not allow public comment,” Edgy said.
MPC member Richard Strickland sided with Edgy, adding that a public comment policy would provide “some transparency and openness to the whole process.”
“If you start hand-picking, people aren’t going to know whether to show up or not,” Strickland said.
Nevill said he could support a public comment policy if it would restrict comments to only information relevant to the site plan under consideration.
“Maybe we could add verbiage to the meeting procedures, that comments need to be specific to that site plan,” Edgy said.
Sherrye Gibbs, another member of the MPC, agreed with Nevill’s concerns but was more worried about situations like the one Edgy referenced from the MPC’s last meeting.
Based on the conversation, Strickland said it seemed like the MPC was willing to seriously consider adopting a policy and asked Planning Manager Stefanie Leif to begin working on one.
In other business, the MPC approved site plans for:
• A 7,500 square foot collision repair garage on Candler Drive.
• An 8,400 square foot office building for Cookson Roofing on Martin Palmer Drive.
• The addition of 15 new spaces to the Cabana Court mobile home park off U.S. Highway 17.
• An existing 3,240 square foot addition to Sapelo Equipment Co. on U.S. Highway 17.
• A revision to a previously-approved site plan to add a new 520 square foot steel carport at 571 Martin Palmer Drive.
• A remodel and 872 square foot addition to the existing hotel at 15 Wammock Court off U.S. Highway 341.
• A revision to a site plan to include an existing 1,750 square foot aluminum canopy to Ole Times Country Buffet off Scranton Road.
The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 3.