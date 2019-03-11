Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
Development and growth are necessary, according to Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission Chairman Bill Edgy, but the form in which it takes place is just as important.
“That’s my key point here that I sort of wanted to drive home, that I am for growth as long as it’s responsible and sustainable. We’ve got way too many empty buildings in Glynn County. We don’t need to build more, we need to sustain what we build and it needs to be responsible,” Edgy said. “There’s that fine line of protecting private property rights as well.”
Born in Glynn County, Edgy graduated from Brunswick High School before pursuing education and a career elsewhere, ultimately moving back to the Golden Isles in 2010.
“I remember when I first moved, I told my wife, ‘You know, we grew up in one of the prettiest areas of this country and took it for granted because we were kids.’ If there’s anything I can do to give back to that community I’d like to do it. When I came back I realized Brunswick has always been home and will always be home moving forward,” Edgy said.
Edgy’s role as a 36-year veteran of the sales and sales management segments of the manufacturing and distribution markets has taught him much about strategic planning, an important part of the planning and zoning process, and reading engineering documents.
“Strategic planning is part of my everyday job,” Edgy said. “... Being able to do that is something that carries over to the planning commission.”
Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy appointed Edgy following his election in 2017.
“I see us as an advisory board to the (county commission). I think it’s our responsibility as appointed public officials, and I think that word ‘appointed’ is key. That we evaluate all the information brought to us, not only by staff but by the applicant. We gather and potentially guide the applicant into the right direction so we can offer the best direction to the (county commission), and that’s how it should be. They’re elected officials, we’re just appointed,” Edgy said.
The next year holds the promise of a number of important things, Edgy said, but high up on the list is a planned overhaul of the county’s zoning ordinance.
“Everyone has answered this, and I’m going to have to be generic and say the same thing,” Edgy said.
The Glynn County Commission allocated $200,000 in this year’s budget to pay for a consultant to reevaluate the county ordinances. The consultant is already on the job and expects to begin soliciting input from the public in the coming months.
“If we in the planning commission can be involved and assist in any way to ensure the county gets a good product at the end of this process, then we’ve done our jobs,” Edgy said. “... I’ve read it. It’s confusing, but I consider myself a layperson where that’s concerned. Maybe a licensed surveyor like Gary (Nevill, another MPC member,) has no issues with it. I would like to see it become more reader-friendly.”
In addition, he’d like to see some dated things in the planning commission’s bylaws updated.
“We’ve got a unique opportunity in that we have got two attorneys, one former and one current, on the Islands Planning Commission that would be very valuable in a potential rewrite of our bylaws,” Edgy said.
Looking ahead, Edgy said he’s particularly interested in seeing what the three newly appointed planning commissioners bring to the table.
“I was honored this year, in my third year, to be elected unanimously by my fellow commissioners to be chairman for 2019, so I’m looking forward to serving as chair, but even more than that I’m looking forward to the injection of the new commissioners,” Edgy said. “I’m excited about the new appointees and their experience and capabilities, and their ideas and enthusiasm about this. It’s become infectious, honestly.”