The Mainland Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit and site plan for a Wawa convenience store and fuel station at Tuesday’s meeting.
During the conversation about the conditional use permit, commission member Neal Boatright asked why a conditional use permit was required for a convenience store. He was told the request for fuel pumps automatically requires the permit in an area zoned highway commercial.
The site plan approval request generated more discussion over the Type E buffer required. Foliage in the buffer will not block a view of the store or signs, but concerns were raised about overhead power lines that could be affected by deciduous trees that were required to be planted.
Commission members voted unanimously to approve the site plan but excluded the requirement to plant trees in the buffer. There were no comments for or against the proposals during the public hearings.
Much of the time during the meeting was spent discussing the site plan for a 4,750-square-foot Outback restaurant at 120 Shupe Way. Boatright and other commission members expressed opposition to a requirement for the applicant, John Callaway, to pay $35,000 for road improvements as a condition for a permit.
“I think it’s out of the goodness of his heart he wants to pay $35,000,” Boatright said. “We never get anything from traffic studies.”
Commission member Richard Strickland said Callaway should not be required to pay the money.
“Mr. Callaway has paid enough out of his own pocket to bring jobs to Glynn County,” Strickland said.
Callaway told commissioners the $35,000 offer “did not come out of a hat.”
He said he has spent the past two years trying to get a permit to build the restaurant without much success.
“For two years I’ve diligently reached out to staff to find out what’s required of me,” he said. “The reason for the ($35,000) cap was to move forward. What I’d like to know is what my upside is. How can I get an answer?”
Callaway said he paid for an independent study that estimated the cost to improve traffic access to the site at $35,000.
Callaway said it will take at least 18 months before his restaurant will open, giving the county plenty of time to deal with the bigger issue — the 150-acre tract called Boswell Farm that’s adjacent to the site of the planned restaurant. It is prime real estate waiting for development.
“The grand solution will have to involve the farm,” he said. “I’m asking to be part of the solution.”
Boatright apologized to Callaway for the time it’s taken to appear before the commission for consideration of his request.
The site plan request was approved with the condition Callaway pay the $35,000 when he gets the occupancy permit for the building. He will not be required to pay more.
Site plans were also approved for a 270-unit apartment complex called Mission Properties at 185 Capital Square Drive and for Southport Town Homes, a 77-unit development at 375 South Port Parkway.