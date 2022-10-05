The Mainland Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit and site plan for a Wawa convenience store and fuel station at Tuesday’s meeting.

During the conversation about the conditional use permit, commission member Neal Boatright asked why a conditional use permit was required for a convenience store. He was told the request for fuel pumps automatically requires the permit in an area zoned highway commercial.

More from this section

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.