The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission approved a site plan Tuesday for a 272-unit apartment complex between Cate Road and I-95.
Called Vintage Brunswick, the project is being developed by Ridge Enterprises, Inc., and Georgia Land Group, Inc. The recently clear-cut property is visible from I-95 near exit 38, where the interstate intersects Golden Isles Parkway.
The plans approved Tuesday call for 272 apartments in 10 buildings served by 512 parking spaces. The site plan also includes a clubhouse at the entrance to the complex.
The primary access to the complex will be off Capital Square Drive, which extends from Venture Drive off Perry Lane Road and ends between La Quinta Inn & Suites and the Waffle House. The developer proposes to extend Capital Square Drive south toward the development site, which abuts the Sandalwood neighborhood.
Plans include an access road between the complex and South Teakwood Court in the adjacent neighborhood, but county Planner Maurice Postal said the road would be restricted to emergency vehicles only.
The site plan’s final approval would be contingent on whether the county Community Development Department approves separate construction applications regarding the extension of Capital Square Drive.
MPC member Richard Strickland could not see how the roads around the complex would be able to accommodate the new traffic in their current configurations.
“How are you going to handle the traffic putting 272 units out there? Traffic is already bad on Perry Lane Road,” Strickland said.
Wesley Franks with Roberts Civil Engineering spoke on behalf of the developers.
Franks said the developer is conducting a traffic study to determine the best way to handle traffic. One option is to construct a new road between Golden Isles Elementary School and the neighborhood on East Street to allow access directly to Cate Road. New turning lanes and traffic lights on Perry Lane Road and Cate Road may be proposed as solutions as well, he said.
Strickland was still not convinced that option would be enough to solve the area’s traffic woes.
“The only way this is going to work is if they four-lane Perry Lane (Road),” Strickland said.
He was willing to approve the plan if the commission’s approval motion included a condition that the developer would be required to finish and submit the traffic plan to the county.
“We’re going to ask for a traffic study at every phase of (this project) that comes along,” Postal said.
The MPC approved the site plan unanimously with the condition that the Capital Square Drive extension application is approved and that the developer be required to submit the traffic plan before construction.
MPC members also voted unanimously to approve a 7,200 square foot office and retail building at the corner of Alpine Court and Gateway Center Boulevard, behind Cheddars Scratch Kitchen.
A concept plan indicated the building would feature similar construction to the Monkey Wrench bicycle shop on St. Simons Island.
Franks, who also represented the developer of the commercial building, said his clients were not ready to reveal what business or businesses might occupy the building.
In other business, the MPC approved a request to rezone a property at the corner of Nix Lane and Granville Nix Lane to allow the construction of four duplexes and a site plan for a commercial storage building at 128 Peek Road.
The last action item on the commission’s agenda was a zoning ordinance amendment to clarify how the county measures building height in a flood plain.
It would effectively reduce the maximum height of buildings in the resort residential, RR, zone on St. Simons Island from 45 feet to 35 feet. All properties zoned RR are on or immediately off Ocean Boulevard on the south end of the island.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the Glynn County Commission deny the amendment due to concerns about whether the amendment would allow buildings destroyed by natural causes to be rebuilt to the previous specifications.
The amendment was initiated by Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island, as a means to reduce potential residential density on the island. Population growth on the island is causing major traffic congestion that is swiftly becoming a public safety concern.
Planning Manager Stefanie Lief said the county didn’t know exactly how many properties would be impacted by the zoning change.
MPC member Missy Neu asked how many buildings in the area were over 35 feet, which Lief did not know.
County Attorney Aaron Mumford said any buildings over 35 feet would be classified as “lawful non-conforming” structures.
“‘Grandfathering-in’ is another term for lawful non-conforming,” Mumford said.
Neu said she was in favor of the new restrictions but also worried that the people who own non-conforming buildings would not be able to rebuild to the previous specifications if they were lost to an “act of God,” like a fire. Mumford said such concerns had been addressed in past ordinance amendments and could be addressed in this one.
While he applauded what Fendig was trying to do, Strickland said he felt like it was a short-term, Band-aid approach.
“This is no Band-aid approach,” Fendig said. “This is something I ran on to address the density on the island with a methodical approach. This is one component of many I studied for many years.
“There are a variety of ways to curb growth on the island so we can enjoy the quality of life.”
He also hopes the new regulation, among others he plans to bring forward to restrict the number of “sleeping rooms” in a residential building, will also slow down the growth of short-term rentals on the island, which he said contribute significantly to the traffic problem.
“I think this is a great first step,” Fendig said.
While she did not oppose it in principle, Neu wished the amendment had been incorporated into the larger zoning overhaul the county is engaged in with consultant TSW Design.
MPC member Bill Edgy made a motion to approve the amendment as is, which failed 2-4. Edgy and MPC member Bo Clark voted in favor while Neu, Strickland, Chairwoman Sherrye Gibbs and MPC member Darrell Dawson voted against it.
A motion to deny passed 4-2, with Clark and Edgy voting against the motion and the other commission members voting in favor.