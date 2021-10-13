The Mainland Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a request to rezone a 13-acre tract on Blythe Island from single-family residential to forest agriculture despite opposition by nearby residents.
The opposition was over the applicant’s plans to build a horse stable on the property and a request to have as many as 16 horses on the property.
Attorney William Ligon represented the applicant’s request before the planning commission. He said the property owner planned a “very generous” buffer that is larger than what is required by the county to ensure residents in the adjacent Cameron Place subdivision.
Ligon acknowledged the county ordinance limiting the number of horses on a tract to three and requiring them to have at least three acres of property. The restriction on the number of horses remains even on larger tracts.
Ligon argued the property owner could divide the 16 acre parcel into five tracts and legally have three horse on each tract. The exemption allows the larger buffer zone, he said.
“If you look at her plans, she wants to work with the neighbors,” he said. “She would also like to use her property to her plans.”
Ligon said the stable would not generate much traffic for the horses that would be boarded there.
“It won’t be a heavy traffic situation with people coming in every day,” he said. “Some of the horses may not be hers.”
Ligon said an alternative would be to keep the R-20 zoning and develop the tract, which would generate even more traffic.
Nine people spoke against the rezoning request during the public comment portion of the hearing. The concerns were about traffic, odor and the safety of children from strangers driving through the Cameron Place subdivision on the only road leading to the property.
Other concerns were about the many potential uses allowed under the forest agricultural zoning designation. Commissioners agreed to put restrictions on the rezoning request including no mobile homes on the property, no livestock such as pigs and cattle, and a limit of 15 horses.
“We think it will have a minimal impact on that neighborhood,” Ligon said. “They won’t know she’s back there.”