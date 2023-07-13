The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission approved an amendment to the Villas at Golden Isles planned development district after a contentious back and forth debate.

Joey Hiers, the property owner, said his attempt to develop his portion of the subdivision the past two years has “been hell” because negotiations with the condominium owners association keep falling apart. He cited two failed attempts to secure an agreement with a developer the past two years, he said.

Tags

More from this section

Recommended for you