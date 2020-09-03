MPC approves Pennick Road church expansion
On Tuesday, the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission approved a site plan for a 3,400 square foot expansion to Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church on Pennick Road.
According to the county’s planning and zoning department, the expansion will hold a fellowship hall and replace a 2,140 square foot sanctuary that was demolished in 2018. The fellowship hall would extend southward from an existing 3,740 square foot sanctuary.
Vice chairman Richard Strickland said only four church members, the pastor and Kip Goodbread, agent for the church, attended the meeting.
Little discussion of the project occurred, but the pastor answered a handful of questions, Strickland said. The commission approved the site plan 6-0. Chairman Bill Edgy was absent.
The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6.
