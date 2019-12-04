Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a site plan for two new commercial buildings at the northwest corner of the intersection of Altama Avenue and the Ga. 25 Spur.
“They (Bill Duckworth Tire Company of Brunswick) are requesting site plan review for two new buildings,” said Planning Manager Stefanie Leif. “There is a proposed office-retail building of 4,000 square feet and then a future restaurant space of 2,225 square feet and then one of the lots also includes the existing Duckworth Tire, and that is proposing to stay on the property.”
The site plan itself indicates the smaller building — listed as “future restaurant” — would be located between Duckworth Tire and Altama Avenue and face southward. The larger office-retail building was shown on the site plan just south of Duckworth Tire and facing eastward, toward Altama Avenue.
The plan also shows 85 parking spaces for all three businesses just off Altama Avenue.
One hangup in the plan is the billboard on the property.
“One of the points of note is that they are requesting a modification to the required buffers along the public right of way. At the corner of Altama and Golden Isles Parkway, there’s an existing digital billboard,” Leif said. “The owners have a lease with BeSeen Outdoor, that’s a 20-year lease, and they cannot have any kind of obstructions at all blocking the visibility of that billboard.”
To address the issue, Leif said the applicant requested an exception to the buffer requirements allowing them to plant short trees and shrubs instead of the required taller trees.
Bert Etheredge, the architect for the project, said the MPC had approved a nearly identical site plan in the past. The only difference with the old and current plan was the requested buffer variance, he explained.
Ultimately, the commission voted 6-0 to approve the site plan and buffer variance. MPC Chairman Bill Edgy was absent.
The MPC’s next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 7.