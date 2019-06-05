Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission approved Tuesday a plan to redevelop an old overnight hotel off U.S. Highway 341 into an extended-stay hotel.
Located at 3030 Scarlett St., the owner plans to redevelop the 125-room hotel — formerly a Travelodge — into an extended-stay hotel, said Planning Manager Stefanie Lief. The site plan lists the new business’ name as iStay Extended Stay/Dorms.
According to county records, the Travelodge was originally built in 1973 and foreclosed on in 2013. Welcome Hotels of Brunswick, Inc., bought the building in July 2018 and filed the site plan earlier this year.
Lief said the building has been in a dilapidated state for many years.
Bobby Wilkes, one of the property owners, said they would aim at a professional, working-class clientele, such as those affiliated with the Port of Brunswick or the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
The rooms will be updated to look as modern as possible and offer every amenity expected of a normal hotel and more, Wilkes said.
Given the old hotel’s age, Commissioner Richard Strickland asked if the owners planned to take adequate measures to make sure it's safe.
Wilkes responded that the building is surprisingly sturdy. Most of it is made of solid concrete, but the plan is to completely replace all plumbing, electrical, flooring, some walls and most fixtures, he said.
Once the permit is approved, Wilkes said he hopes to get construction approval within two months and complete the renovations around a year after that.
Commissioners ultimately voted to approve the site plan 6-0. Gary Nevill was absent.
While the site plan wasn’t subject to a public hearing, Chairman Bill Edgy allowed residents of a nearby neighborhood to express their concerns about the business. Some stated they feared an extended-stay hotel would attract undesirable individuals, as another extended-stay business had done in the past.
The commission also approved a conditional use permit for a veterinarian’s office in an office complex at 110 Anderson Way. A conditional use permit is required to operate a vet’s office in a highway commercial zone.
The business, Pet Doctor, was located on Pennick Road and recently relocated to the office complex on Anderson Way, Lief said.
Residents of the neighborhood adjacent to the office building said they were concerned about the traffic the business would bring, as well as a new screened-in porch constructed one the back of the building.
Strickland asked Nicola Overman, the business’ owner and veterinarian, how many visitors she sees in a day, to which she responded around 15 to 20 at most. As she only takes office visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays, she said traffic to the office won’t be very heavy.
As for the screened-in porch, Overman said she needed somewhere to put a washing machine for towels and surgery material.
The commission approved the permit 6-0.
In other business, the commission approved an expansion to The Chapel off Cyprus Mill Road and deferred a rezoning application at the request of the property owner.
The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for July 2.