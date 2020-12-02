Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission approved a site plan for a Cook Out restaurant at the corner of U.S. 341 and Glyndale Drive.
“It is currently operating as a Pizza Hut and will be demolished before the new restaurant is built,” county planner Maurice Postal told planning commissioners at a Tuesday meeting.
It may not look the same as other Cook Out establishments. William Armfield, with Cook Out Restaurants, said the location could feature a new prototype building exterior.
The restaurant won’t be completed for at least another 90 to 110 days, he told MPC members, and will initially only serve curbside and drive-thru.
“Right now, until March of 2021, just to control the environment I am doing curbside and drive-thru only to keep customers and my staff safe,” said Armfield.
He did clarify that it will transition to a full-service sit-down restaurant in March.
Planning commissioners Sherrye Gibbs, Gene Lee, Missy Neu, Gary Nevill, John Williams, Richard Strickland and Chairman Bill Edgy voted to approve the site plan.
MPC also recommended a rezoning to allow a billboard at 4065 Ga. 82. The sign would be fairly close to the Avondale, Emmanuel Church Estates and Silver Bluff subdivisions, along with Hostel in the Woods, Postal said.
A billboard on I-95 can have up to 600 square feet of advertising signage and can be no taller than 35 feet above the road surface, according to county ordinance. Planning and zoning staff members, however, wanted additional limitations on the sign, restricting the signage area to 12 feet in height by 25 feet in width and no taller than 15 feet above the roadway surface.
“We believe the sign next to Gary Lee’s (Market) is more appropriate for a rural area like this property. That’s the main reason,” said Postal.
St. Simons Island attorney John McQuigg said the applicant did not agree with the limitation, but that the owner would fix the office building issue. He also said he doesn’t believe the owner wants a lighted sign.
Postal also noted the property is out of compliance with its zoning restrictions. The planned development text governing the property allowed for a mobile office trailer to sit there for a limited time, which has expired by two years. The owner would have to remove the trailer before the rezoning could take effect.
MPC members voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning without the size restrictions but with the stipulation that the sign would not be lighted. Commissioners Gibbs and Lee voted against it.
The Glynn County Commission has to give final approval on rezonings, which it will consider at a future meeting.
Commissioners also approved site plans for an 11,115 square foot building at 3883 Altama Avenue to host a coffee shop and consignment store and an 80-unit apartment complex made up of three apartment buildings, a pool and a clubhouse at 745 South Port Parkway.
Strickland voiced some concerns about the impact the apartment complex will have on traffic in the area, as South Port Parkway is already plenty busy, but voted in favor of the site plan.