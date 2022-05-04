Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission voted to approve a site plan for a new Checkers drive-through restaurant on Altama Avenue on Tuesday.
The lot on which the developer, listed in county documents as Valerie Babb of Starrchex Georgia LLC, would like to build the 1,343-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is a wooded parcel at 5599 Altama Ave., at the road’s intersection with the Scranton Connector near Golden Isles Laundry and a Dollar General.
In October 2021, the MPC voted to rezone the property from medium residential to highway commercial to allow for the new development.
Planning commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the development.
Katarina Crumpler, with EMC engineering, represented the developer Tuesday. She said it was too early to say when construction might begin or when the restaurant could open due to the lengthy development approval process that remained.
The MPC also voted to recommend approval of a rezoning on Old Jesup Road to allow for up two 90 residential units on the west side of the road just south of Walker Road.
County Community Development Department Director Pamela Thompson recommended the MPC impose a requirement that the applicant conduct a traffic study before construction, which the commission did.
Jake Hightower with Roberts Civil Engineering presented the MPC and the public with a first look at the proposed neighborhood. While the proposed rezoning would allow 90 residential units, the development is expected to be closer to 60 units.
“What she (the owner, Mayte Cruz) envisioned was a new neighborhood similar to the other nearby development Settler’s Cove,” Hightower said.
The intent is to create a peaceful neighborhood of clean, well-built homes with traditional off-street parking. All but a couple of units the developer intends to keep will be sold at a standard market rate to individual owners, he said, and will ideally be a benefit to property values in the area.
MPC member Richard Strickland asked if the primary road through the neighborhood could connect to Boyd Road. Hightower said the owner had no ownership of the property that would allow that. It would also require a railroad crossing, he said.
Several residents expressed concerns about the problems the development would cause for traffic and the sewer system on the heavily trafficked thoroughfare.
Brenda Boyd Cross, who lives nearby, said her family has lived across the street from the proposed development for over 100 years. More homes are planned on Walker Road around the corner, she said, and taken as a whole both will negatively impact traffic. She was also very concerned the development would cater to low-income residents.
“We disapprove of having this here because we’re scared. If it’s high income we’d be fine, but if it’s low-income, we’d be scared,” Cross said. “We love our home, but we don’t want anyone to move in who’s going to destroy our place, or who’s going to kill us, you know what I mean?”
Timothy Johnson said his family has also lived on Old Jesup Road for over 100 years. He was primarily concerned about traffic. The Canal Crossing Shopping Center on Canal Road has caused a noticeable increase in traffic and Old Jesup Road needs more work to alleviate traffic, not more development. Emergency vehicles already have issues getting through the area.
Rather than improve property values, Johnson said the neighborhood would hurt it because of all the trees that would be cut down and overburden the sewer system in the area.
Nearby resident Mike Carter said he wanted a privacy fence around the neighborhood, which Hightower said would be part of the project.
Hightower responded to citizen concerns by assuring them that the developer would conduct a traffic study to make sure the needed road provisions are accounted for.
In response to questions about sewer capacity, he said the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission issued a letter confirming the system could accommodate the new development.
He reiterated the intent is to create a clean, well-thought-out, orderly neighborhood when responding to Cross’s concerns about low-income residents.
MPC member Missy Neu suggested the developer agree to lower the residential unit cap from 90 to 60. Hightower said it’s a reasonable request but that it would be a significant hit to the potential earnings for the owner.
Mike Boatright, another MPC member, said any traffic issues arising from the property would be temporary because Old Jesup Road is going to have to be widened to four lanes eventually anyway.
Ultimately, the MPC voted to recommend the county commission approve the rezoning on the condition that townhomes are excluded from the development and that the density is capped at seven residential units per acre for a maximum of 70 residential units.
Planning Commissioners Strickland, Boatright, Neu, Darrel Dawson and chair Sherrye Gibbs voted in favor of the motion with restrictions. MPC member Bo Clark was the sole opposing vote.
The Glynn County Commission will rule on the rezoning at a future meeting.
In other business, the MPC recommended approval of a rezoning at Heritage Christian Academy.
Thompson said the church to which the school is attached wants to remove the old mission house and replace it with new modular classrooms but can’t because of the residential zoning over that portion of the property. The church asked to rezone that part of the property to a commercial zoning.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the county commission approve the rezoning.
MPC members also voted to:
• Approve a site plan for a new medical office at 140 Martin Palmer Drive.
• Approve a site plan for a new 50-foot by 20-foot storage building at Golden Isles Collision on Candler Road.
• Recommend the county commission approve a rezoning of a property at the corner of Ga. 99 and Chanslor Road to allow more residential development in addition to the already allowed residential and commercial uses.