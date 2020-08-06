Mainland Planning Commissioners approved a site plan Tuesday night for a new senior living center on Altama Avenue.
Rather than one living complex, residents would be distributed across 80 residential units in the wedge formed by Altama Avenue and the Ga. 25 Spur, behind Coley Electric, accessed via the intersection at Buckingham Place.
One clubhouse, a pool complex and a maintenance shed would accompany 26 duplexes and seven quadruplexes on the 18.8-acre property.
A lot of traffic goes through the intersection of Altama and Buckingham Place and accidents there are already common, MPC member Richard Strickland said, but county planning and zoning staff members believe the senior living complex would push traffic volume to the point a traffic light would be warranted.
Jonathan Roberts, the civil engineer on the project, said the developer, Hillpointe LLC, would contend a traffic light is already needed at the intersection. He said Hillpointe would gladly agree to pay for a traffic study and share in the cost of a light if it was found to be necessary as a direct result of the new construction.
Some commissioners agreed with the offer.
“I don’t want to hold him hostage over a light that should already be there,” MPC member John Williams said.
Ultimately the MPC approved the site plan 6-0. Commissioner Missy Neu was absent.
In other business, the MPC approved a site plan for the addition of 18,900 square feet of canopy at the old outlet mall at the corner of Scarlett and Picric streets, under which the owner intends to store boats and recreational vehicles, and recommended the Glynn County Commission rezone a property of Scranton Road to allow for a mobile home.
The county commission will consider whether to approve the rezoning at a future meeting.