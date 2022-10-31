While all the little ghosts and goblins are out and about this Halloween, there are some tricks we grown-ups can observe to ensure that the worst danger the youngsters face is tummy aches from too many treats.

In Georgia each Halloween, 53 percent of Halloween crashes involving pedestrians occur between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the state Department of Transportation. Some 40 percent of pedestrian crashes on Halloween statewide occur outside of designated crosswalks and sidewalks. And 80 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween occur after sundown, according to the state DOT. Virtually all pedestrian fatalities in Georgia on Halloween involve a lack of flashlights or other illumination.

More from this section

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.