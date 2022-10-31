While all the little ghosts and goblins are out and about this Halloween, there are some tricks we grown-ups can observe to ensure that the worst danger the youngsters face is tummy aches from too many treats.
In Georgia each Halloween, 53 percent of Halloween crashes involving pedestrians occur between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the state Department of Transportation. Some 40 percent of pedestrian crashes on Halloween statewide occur outside of designated crosswalks and sidewalks. And 80 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween occur after sundown, according to the state DOT. Virtually all pedestrian fatalities in Georgia on Halloween involve a lack of flashlights or other illumination.
Officials issue these sobering statistics to caution motorists to take care this Halloween, to drive slower than normal and to be on enhanced alert.
Motorists are especially urged to take these precautions in residential areas. Avoid electronics and other distractions while on the roadway, DOT officials advise.
Anyone attending adult functions where alcohol is served are urged not to drink and drive: appoint a designated driver or use ride-share services. Adult party hosts should be prepared to call cabs or ride share services for guests who have had too much. Impaired guests who are within walking distance should be helped back to their homes.
“Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving,” the DOT states.
Adults chaperoning children on trick-or-treat outings are encouraged to stick to sidewalks wherever possible. All children ages 12 and under should be accompanied by adults on nighttime outings. Officials urge using costumes with reflective tape and encourage children to use glowsticks or flashlights. Grown-ups also should carry illuminating devices.
Always cross at street corners, crosswalks and with traffic signals.
Create a safe trick-or-treating route and stick to familiar areas, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office advises. Older children who are unaccompanied by an adult are encouraged to travel in groups. Under no circumstances should a child accept a ride from a stranger, the AG’s office cautions.
Ensure that your child’s costumes are flame-resistant and make sure that eye holes in masks allow for adequate peripheral vision. Employ soft and flexible materials in crafting costume swords, knives and other props.
Parents should check all their children’s candy, ensuring that it was safely wrapped and poses no allergy or choking risks.
“We know that children across the state are excited to celebrate Halloween with family and friends,” Georgia attorney Chris Carr said. “Unfortunately, with kids trick-or-treating after dark or wearing costumes that make it more difficult to walk, see or be seen, there is also the potential for accidents. We want all Georgians to stay safe.”