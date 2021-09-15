A motion made Tuesday by a member of the Glynn County Board of Education to make masks optional in Glynn County Schools failed.
School board member Mike Hulsey made a motion at the end of the board’s meeting, after the members returned from private executive session, to immediately remove the current mask mandate in schools, which are operating in the “yellow” level due to the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The motion failed 2-4. Hulsey and board chairman Marcus Edgy voted to remove the mandate, and members Eaddy Sams, John Madala, Audrey Gibbons and Hank Yeargan voted against it. Board member Jerry Mancil was not present for the meeting.
“I’d like to stick to the plan,” Yeargan said. “It’s confusing enough. I’m with everybody that I would love not to have to have masks, but this is the plan we set forth on last week. And we’ll reevaluate it on Friday.”
Madala and Gibbons echoed Yeargan’s comment, saying they’d like to stick to the plan too.
Glynn County Schools returned Monday from a full district move to distance learning due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in August.
The school district will post its most up-to-date virus numbers Friday along with an announcement regarding what level of operations schools will be in Monday. Under the “green” level, masks are strongly encouraged. In the current “yellow” level, masks are required.