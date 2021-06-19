The longest serving member of the Glynn County Commission says there’s a reason why he voted against naming the county tax commissioner as the sole candidate for the county manager’s job.
“Because we voted to go through a structured process using a professional search firm to identify qualified candidates for county manager,” Commissioner Bill Brunson said.
The three commissioners who supported naming Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman as the only individual under consideration for the top county post failed to reel in a fourth vote to make it official.
Brunson was one of three commissioners voting against the motion in open session toward the end of the commission meeting. Joining him were Commissioners Allen Brooks and David O’Quinn.
The Mercer group is under county contract to interview candidates for the position.
Brunson acknowledged Friday that Chapman had not formally submitted an application for county manager by the May 19 cutoff date.
“I think we should honor that process and the candidates that applied and went through that process,” Brunson said. “If the process doesn’t provide a qualified candidate, then we will pursue other options, which will include other interviews, including (Tax) Commissioner Chapman.”
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made the motion that the commission accept Chapman. Commissioner Walter Rafolski seconded it and Commission Chair Wayne Neal cast the third favorable vote.
The motion failed when the vote ended in a 3-3 tie.
Commissioner Cap Fendig abstained. Fendig served with Chapman on the county commission during the first decade of the new century.
The county manager’s job has been open since the commission released Alan Ours from his contract at the end of March. Ours had announced his plan to retire in August when the commission terminated him. Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs is serving as the interim county manager.
Commissioners took the same tack when naming the new police chief, announcing Jacques S. Battiste as the sole candidate for the position before officially hiring him Thursday. Past searches ended with at least three finalists whose names and backgrounds were presented to the public for review before a final decision was disclosed.
After serving as a district commissioner and later as an at-large commissioner, Chapman went on to win election to the state House and later the state Senate as a Republican. He left state office to in an unsuccessful bid for Georgia’s first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Chapman is currently in the first year of his second four-year term as county tax commissioner.