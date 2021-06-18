A motion to name Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman as the sole candidate for the job of county manager failed to gain a majority of votes Thursday night.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioners Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski voted in favor of naming Chapman.
Voting against it were Commissioners Bill Brunson, David O'Quinn and Allen Booker.
Commissioner Cap Fendig abstained.
The county manager's job has been open since the commission released Alan Ours from his contract earlier this spring. Ours had announced plans to retire in August.
Chapman, a Republican, is a former county commissioner, former state House member and former state senator. He also is a former candidate for U.S. Congress.
He began his second four-year term as county tax commissioner in January.