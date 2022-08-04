Attorneys for convicted murderer Greg McMichael have asked that he be allowed to first serve his federal prison sentence, saying the 66-year-old’s poor health and the notoriety for his role in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery would endanger his life inside a Georgia state prison.

McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and 52-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan will receive federal prison sentences Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick for their roles in Arbery’s racially charged murder. Sentencing will take place beginning at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood at the federal courthouse at 801 Gloucester St.

