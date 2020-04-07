Motion filed to prevent DNR, Honeywell settlement

One Hundred Miles has joined a group of local citizens to take legal action aimed at preventing the $4 million settlement agreement proposed in December between the state Department of Natural Resources and Honeywell International, Inc., from being finalized.
The settlement agreement covered environmental mitigation at the former LCP Chemicals site, currently owned by Honeywell and now a Superfund Site.
One Hundred Miles filed a motion March 27 to intervene in a consent degree lodged by the commission of Georgia DNR and Honeywell.
“Our hope now is that the judge will read the information in our motion that includes a lot of detail and information about the level of contamination and damage done to the marshes and the people of Glynn County,” said Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation for One Hundred Miles.
The motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia’s Atlanta division, alleges the proposed settlement of $4 million is less than 1/100th of a percent of the fair value of Honeywell’s liability to the state for the damage done, in violation of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, Clean Water Act and Georgia Water Quality Control Act.
The claims state that $4 billion would be a more reasonable payment for the decades of industrial toxins dumped into the environment.
One Hundred Miles hopes the court will allow the intervention and will reject the settlement.
“The people of Glynn County and the City of Brunswick have suffered for generations from the pollution released from Honeywell’s LCP site,” said Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles. “A settlement of $4 million dollars to compensate for the loss of the ability to use the marsh, crab, and fish is an injustice to every resident who lives in Glynn County, but especially the residents who live closest to the site and those who subsistence fish in the Turtle River system.”
DNR announced Dec. 19 that a settlement agreement of $4 million paid by Honeywell had been accepted. A public comment period was opened for 30 days and then extended, to provide community members an opportunity to voice their opinions.
Honeywell’s LCP industrial operations were permanently closed in 1994 due to illegal dumping of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury and cancer-causing pollutants into the waters and marshes of Glynn County. The site is now known as a Superfund National Priority.
Honeywell has removed some soils and excavated some areas creeks and marshes to mitigate for the toxic pollutants.
One Hundred Miles claims these cleanup plans are inadequate and have left harmful levels of toxins on land and in the marshes.
“We believe firmly that the settlement is not reasonable, and it grossly underestimates the cost of compensation for the community for not only past damage but current damage and future damage to our recreational fishing industries,” Keyes said.