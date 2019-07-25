Jessa James had just got out of the shower when her niece asked her if she smelled something burning.
James and her niece, along with her husband and two sons, live in Habersham County and were staying at the Microtel Inn and Suites off of Glynco Parkway in Brunswick when it burned down last month.
Upon hearing her niece’s question, James’ first instinct was to check on her two sons, who were staying in a room down the hall. As she left her room, she was met with billowing smoke making its way through the hallway.
Once James knew what was going on, she rounded up all the kids to make their escape. The smoke quickly became so unbearable that her husband had to cover his face as he left their room, only bringing with him his wallet and car keys.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire. But James said her family lost almost everything they had brought with them, including her wedding ring. All told, the family lost about $9,000 worth of property.
Had guests like James and her family known that the building was on fire earlier, they may have been able to get out with more of their possessions. But according to James, no fire alarms or sprinklers were activated when she first saw smoke.
This detail is particularly troublesome for James considering the fact that the motel’s insurer has denied the claim the family made to recuperate their losses. The insurer said that the since the motel was not responsible for the fire, which was caused by a lit cigarette, it was not liable to accept their claim.
“We were shocked,” James said. “We were told by them that it wasn’t the motel’s fault, and that they were not held responsible for anything.”
James also said that she and her family decided to book two more nights at the motel the day before the fire. Obviously unable to stay there after the fire, she said they were still charged for those two nights. To this day the charge has not been reimbursed, even after communicating with the motel’s management.
James and her family were not the only guests at the motel that day whose property was lost to the flames.
Daniel Tarte, a Glynn County native who was vacationing from Dawsonville with his two teenagers and a friend of theirs, said the only items they managed to escape with were his son’s wallet and daughter’s cellphone. A firefighter named Stephen Viggiano picked them up from their room and returned it to him that night. It was Tarte’s daughter’s 16th birthday that evening, and the whole ordeal was devastating to her.
“Thank goodness for his kind act,” Tarte said.
And just like James and her family, Tarte’s loss claim was denied by the motel’s insurer, for the same reasons.
Lack of communication on the part of the motel followed, according to Tarte. He said he eventually got to recover what was left in his room when after returning to the motel weeks after it burned down.
However, everything left behind was molded beyond repair.
The fact that he received no guidance or communication for the motel in the days and weeks following the fire made the situation all the more difficult for Tarte.
“The hard part was that there was no communication from them at all,” Tarte said. “It was kind of surprising how little the motel told us about our property.”
The News reached out to the owner of the motel for comment but did not receive a response by press time.