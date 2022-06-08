Beachgoers who enjoy a cigarette or two at the beach can continue to puff away at their leisure on St. Simons Island.
Of the seven Glynn County commissioners polled, only one favors following the lead of Tybee Island, which recently banned smoking on its beaches.
While the issue has not come up among county commissioners, five are not inclined to outlaw cigarettes on the beach at this time.
Commissioner Allen Booker did not respond to the poll.
But if prohibiting smoking on the beach ever does come up, Commissioner Walter Rafolski will be all for it.
“I would support such a ban,” Rafolski said.
Discarded filters continue to be trouble on island beaches. In addition to being unsightly litter and just plain yuk, they can be harmful to marine life.
Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, knows a lot about it firsthand. She and her volunteers have picked up enough of the discarded cigarette filters over the years.
“Cigarette butts on St. Simons Island beaches are problematic,” she said. “Not only do some folks simply flick the butts onto the beach, but they are also buried in the sand as well, so not all discarded filters present are seen until the tide uncovers them.”
The anti-litter organization is in its fifth summer of an educational and outreach effort dubbed Georgia’s Coast Is Not an Ashtray. Glynn is one of six Coastal Georgia counties participating in the campaign.
“Cigarette butts are the nation’s No. 1 most littered item, and a quick glance around the Golden Isles confirms that is indeed the case in our community as well,” she said. “Made out of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic, cigarette butts do not easily biodegrade and are particularly problematic in our coastal environment. Once wet, the toxins trapped in the filters leach into the environment.
“Also when wet, the butts ‘string out’ and resemble jellyfish tendrils, becoming ingested by sea turtles and other marine life.”
Jason Lee, Georgia Department of Natural Resources program manager, notes that it is not just marine life that could be negatively affected.
“Since cigarette butts contain multiple toxic chemicals, there are likely effects that are more difficult to observe but still very impactful,” Lee said. “For instance, birds using them as nesting material could be hazardous to young chicks through direct exposure.
“Also, especially due to the volume of cigarette butts, there are concerns that that toxicity enters the marine food chain.”
Tybee Island voted to ban cigarette smoking and the use of other tobacco products on its beaches after plucking 500,000 cigarette filters from the sand over a five-year period. City officials see the rule as a way to reduce beach litter.
Tybee is not alone. Other beaches on the East Coast have taken similar actions, including Folly Beach, S.C., one of Charleston’s barrier islands, and Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina.
The future of beach smokers is not a topic on the minds of Glynn commissioners. No one is talking about it.
“I am not considering this at this time,” said Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal. “I don’t believe there has been any conversation regarding this subject.”
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen offers an explanation why he would be opposed to prohibiting smoking on the beaches, noting, “As a conservative, I’m not in favor of government overreach.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson, uncertain whether the county has the authority to even enact such a ban, is unsure he would support it even if the county could. “It would be difficult to enforce,” he said.
County Commissioner Chair David O’Quinn acknowledged that discarded cigarette filters pose a big problem for KGIB but said he has not given a ban any thought, nor has Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose District 2 encompasses the island.