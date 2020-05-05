Brunswick municipal offices opened to the public Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of public buildings.
Initially, the main entrance to City Hall was open Monday morning, but city workers decided to have all people come into the building at the Reynolds Street side entrance.
Interim City Manager Tanet Myers said the decision to close the front doors was the result of a customer struggling to climb the stairs to the main entrance on Gloucester Street. The side entrance has fewer steps to navigate.
She said the directions to get into City Hall are posted on Facebook and the city’s website. No appointment is needed to conduct business at City Hall.
Once inside, hand sanitizer and masks are available for visitors, Myers said. Social distancing is still required and no more than three visitors are allowed to meet at one time with a department head, she said.
As of mid afternoon Monday, Myers said only a handful of people came into City Hall. Most of the questions were about city taxes and municipal court, she said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said some city employees are still working from home but most city functions are still available.
“They’re going to take care of all the services,” he said.
The city recreation center and senior center remain closed, though lunches are still being served to seniors who drive to the building to pick them up, Myers said.
Harvey said it could be as early as the May 20 meeting for city commissioners to conduct a meeting at Old City Hall, but that decision will be based on health system recommendations.
Regina McDuffie, the new city manager, is expected to start her first day on the job May 11 and will be participating in the meeting whether it’s at Old City Hall or online, Harvey said.