Brunswick municipal offices opened to the public Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of public buildings.

Initially, the main entrance to City Hall was open Monday morning, but city workers decided to have all people come into the building at the Reynolds Street side entrance.

Interim City Manager Tanet Myers said the decision to close the front doors was the result of a customer struggling to climb the stairs to the main entrance on Gloucester Street. The side entrance has fewer steps to navigate.

She said the directions to get into City Hall are posted on Facebook and the city’s website. No appointment is needed to conduct business at City Hall.

Once inside, hand sanitizer and masks are available for visitors, Myers said. Social distancing is still required and no more than three visitors are allowed to meet at one time with a department head, she said.

As of mid afternoon Monday, Myers said only a handful of people came into City Hall. Most of the questions were about city taxes and municipal court, she said.

Mayor Cornell Harvey said some city employees are still working from home but most city functions are still available.

“They’re going to take care of all the services,” he said.

The city recreation center and senior center remain closed, though lunches are still being served to seniors who drive to the building to pick them up, Myers said.

Harvey said it could be as early as the May 20 meeting for city commissioners to conduct a meeting at Old City Hall, but that decision will be based on health system recommendations.

Regina McDuffie, the new city manager, is expected to start her first day on the job May 11 and will be participating in the meeting whether it’s at Old City Hall or online, Harvey said.

More from this section

Quality sets door company apart

Quality sets door company apart

Susan and Gene Walker have owned Overhead Door Co. of Brunswick since 1994 and are a hometown family run business. The company is well-known for its garage door sales, installation and service, but they offer so much more. They also specialize in the sales and installation of custom entry do…

+3
Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island anticipates an increase in visitors as shelter-in-place orders are lifted for many around the state, and the island began this weekend implementing new protocols and changing some operations for visitors’ safety.

Veterans park open to the public

Veterans park open to the public

Just in time for the lifting of a statewide stay-at-home order, Glynn County announced that the new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick is open for public enjoyment.