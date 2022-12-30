The Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island marked a major milestone this year, surpassing $1 million in annual revenue for the first time.
It was a record for Jekyll’s historic resource division, said Tom Alexander, director of historic resources for the Jekyll Island Authority.
And the achievement is especially significant in light of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“It is significant in that the reimagined Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum, was only briefly fully accessible for a few months prior to the pandemic, and the JIA had to defer evaluation of the success of the museum until the pandemic subsided and we had a more realistic idea of visitation numbers,” Alexander said. “The revenue milestone is important in that it affirms the value the museum and its variety of programming provides to both visitors and the local community in sharing Jekyll Island’s unique history and the ongoing preservation work to retain it.”
The Mosaic museum, located at 100 Stable Road, opened in 2019 and features interactive exhibits that tell the story of Jekyll.
Alexander commended the staff at the museum for their great work.
“I feel the Mosaic team has surpassed all expectation in terms of their professionalism, their knowledge about Jekyll’s history, their keen attention to customer service and their passion for engaging the public about the island’s rich and diverse history,” he said.
And there’s more excitement to come in 2023, Alexander added.
The museum will launch in January its “Living History” experience, which will allow guests to learn about specific dates in the island’s Club era from the perspective of people who were members of the Club or who worked there.
“Costumed interpreters will re-enact many of the important events that occurred on the island and will interact with guests as they share their tales,” Alexander said.
The popular Dolphin Day Club Tour will also return this February. The tour engages guests in the history of the former Dolphin Club Lounge on Jekyll where musical legends like Percy Sledge, BB King and Otis Redding performed.