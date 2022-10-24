Newly buried beneath the soil on Jekyll Island, a time capsule sits ready to share details of the island’s latest chapter.
The capsule was recently buried near a historical marker featuring former Gov. M.E. Thompson in honor of the Diamond Jubilee, the 75th anniversary of Jekyll being opened to the public as a state park.
Jekyll Island Authority has organized a year’s worth of activities and celebrations to mark the occasion.
The events conclude with a new exhibit at the Mosaic museum that will be up through March.
The centerpiece of the exhibit is a sand sculpture created on a Jekyll beach. Its elements are a nod to the anniversary, including the Jekyll Island Club’s architecture and the logo created for the 75th.
“It sort of really represents the opening of the island, all of the opportunities that came with that for recreation and preservation and conservation,” said Andrea Marroquin, museum curator for JIA. “There are lots of little elements to enjoy.”
The state purchased Jekyll Island for $675,000 on Oct. 7, 1947, with plans to make the island a state park.
The decision was made during a tumultuous time in Georgia history, when the death of Eugene Talmadge sparked what’s called the three- governor controversy.
Talmadge died before being sworn in as governor, and M.E. Thompson, who was elected lieutenant governor in 1946, ultimately was able to serve less than two years as governor.
He crossed many items off the to-do list in that brief period. During those 18 months, the veterinary school was constructed at the University of Georgia, the engineering school at Georgia Tech was built, and the purchase of Jekyll was completed.
“M.E. Thompson was never elected governor of the state of Georgia. He served only about a year and a half. But his accomplishments were great,” said state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Cedartown, who attended the time capsule burial ceremony. “And we’re thankful that he realized he had a very short time to get things done.”
Upon the opening of Jekyll to the public, the governor stated that the island would be a heritage left for the state’s children and their children’s children. That focus on stewardship has been carried forward through the ensuring decades, Marroquin said, and the Mosaic exhibit highlights stewardship on Jekyll over the years.
“We’ve got 75 years of history of stewards of the island,” she said. “We have some stewardship milestones, a little interactive where people can quiz themselves on what they know about the island’s history.”
Stewardship stories told through magazine articles and oral histories can be explored on a large interactive screen.
The Mosaic exhibit also includes a display of items that are featured in the time capsule, which is set to be dug up in 25 years and includes an orb inspired by the 100-year-old Tiffany window in Faith Chapel, memory cards written by community members, a photo of a new mural painted this year in Beach Village, table cards from a soiree hosted in January and other souvenirs from this year’s celebrations.
“A lot of it is selecting the objects that are telling the story for you,” Marroquin said. “In this case, we were adhering closely to either telling the story of the year of celebrations or of memories harkening back over the 75 years of history.“
DeLoach served on the board of the Jekyll Island Authority from 2007-2015. That was a pivotal time for the board, when the island’s focus on revitalization was in full swing.
Over the years, the state had failed to reinvest in Jekyll as it should, he said, until state leaders took action and made Jekyll’s revitalization a priority.
That effort has been a success, DeLoach said.
“We knew once we got to a certain point what would happen, and that’s what we see here today,” he said. “How many people come through that gate a year? Is it truly 3 million?”
To see the island as it is today — a popular beach destination treasured by Georgians and many more — is incredible, DeLoach said.
“When we started, even during what they called ‘the season’ there was nobody on the beach,” he recalled. “There was nothing going on. And you go now to Great Dunes Park, and it’s all full and you realize what a significant thing the revitalization was because now so many people come here and enjoy this island.”
Marroquin said she’s enjoyed a year of activities focused on such a special period of Jekyll’s history.
“A lot of times we focus further back in time, but it’s been neat to be able to highlight our modern history and also to share some of our ethics as stewards of the island and all of those milestones,” she said. “It’s essential to who we are today.”