Jekyll Island’s history is a story that features many important characters, all with a unique perspective but some of whom rarely get a moment in the spotlight.
A new exhibit, recently installed at Jekyll Island’s Mosaic Museum in honor of Black History Month in February, aims to tell the stories of individuals who were often behind the scenes but who contributed significantly to everyday life on the island during its club era.
The “In Service of Others” gallery offers an opportunity for visitors to learn about the legacy of the African American workforce in the Jekyll Island Club community.
At the center of the new exhibit’s story is Charlie Hill, an African American man who was employed on the island for 51 years and who played a key role in the club’s origin. His legacy continues to impact the island’s story today.
“Charlie himself is really fantastic,” said Michael Scott, director of historic resources for Jekyll Island Authority. “He’s one of those kinds of people in the history of a place that is just the right place at the right time, to be part of all of it.”
The exhibit is set up inside the entrance area of the Mosaic Museum at 100 Stable Road on Jekyll. It includes items used by the club’s employees, historic photos and a hotel ledger.
Jekyll’s Historic Tours are also featuring this month a special “In Service of Others” tour that allows guests to explore the lives of the men and women who worked behind the scenes to keep the Jekyll Island Club running.
For over half a century, club employees helped to build, run and maintain the resort.
By the 1930s, over 77 percent of the club’s workforce were African American. These workers pushed for positive social change that ended segregation on the island in the 1960s.
Club employees and their descendants continue to share their stories, artifacts and photographs with JIA staff today in hopes of preserving this history for future generations.
Charlie Hill’s story was a compelling one that fits into ongoing developments on the island, including restoration work on Hollybourne Cottage.
Hill was from Brunswick and helped bring the first round of investors to Jekyll Island to create the club-era space, Scott said.
“He’s got his fingerprint and his footprint in those very first years in the club era story,” he said.
Hill was later hired to be a driver for the Maurice Family, who lived in Hollybourne Cottage and was one of the only families of the club era to never leave.
“They joined the club, they get into Hollybourne, the cottage they have built and they never sell the cottage,” Scott said. “… And Charlie works with them that entire time too. He’ll end up having a very strong role and connection to the family all the way through to the end, even after the club era.”
The family set Hill up with a retirement pension in the early 1900s.
“This was before you had workplace employment rules and laws that required people to do that kind of stuff,” Scott said. “It kind of goes to reinforce that wasn’t just a professional working relationship there but that they felt compelled because of his service to them.”
Hill’s daughter taught in the African American school opened on the island for Black staff members’ children. And his family tree and other relationships can be traced to many in Jekyll’s history.
“Either by friendship, by relationship, by marriage, by something, he seemed like a good key individual to be the face and the head and the center point for the exhibit,” Scott said.
There’s plenty to learn from the life of towering figures like club member JP Morgan.
But there’s also much to glean by exploring the stories of lesser-known figures like Charlie Hill.
“It’s been an unfortunate reality that a lot of time people like Charlie’s story has not been told,” he said, noting that many of the physical items that could tell the story of his life, like a journal, are not saved as meticulously as those of someone like JP Morgan. “… But this isn’t a show and tell. This is an opportunity to learn about the individual and to learn about their life and see how their life has parallel to our lives.”
Some aspects of Hill’s life and the lives of other club employees are still present on Jekyll today. Places these individuals spent their time, like Hollybourne Cottage, still exist on the island.
JIA staff are offering historic tours at 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in February. The tours will offer insight into the places and their stories.
“It’s nice to stand in the lobby of the Mosaic and to read about the history of Charlie, but it’s equally if not more powerful to go and walk where Charlie was walking and to see the space Charlie was in,” Scott said.
The tour goes through the same spaces as other tours, but history will be shared through a new lens.
“Every space is layered,” Scott said. “It’s an onion — you can look at a space with one set of information and eyes, and you can come back the next day with different information and see completely different things.”