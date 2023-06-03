Mosaic Jekyll Island Museum Lobby Exhibit.jpeg
The Mosaic museum staff on Jekyll Island created a ‘Jekyll-opoly’ game to help share the story of the island’s connections to the Morgan family. J.P. Morgan Jr. inspired the Mr. Monopoly character.

A new exhibit at the Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island offers enticing insight into the life of one of the wealthiest families in American history while celebrating their influence on a timeless board game enjoyed to this day.

The Mosaic, 100 Stable Road on Jekyll, recently unveiled a new free lobby exhibit that features a Jekyll-themed giant board game called “Jekyll-opoly,” which highlights the inspiration for Mr. Monopoly — J.P. Morgan Jr., a frequent visitor on Jekyll during its gilded age.

