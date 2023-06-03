A new exhibit at the Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island offers enticing insight into the life of one of the wealthiest families in American history while celebrating their influence on a timeless board game enjoyed to this day.
The Mosaic, 100 Stable Road on Jekyll, recently unveiled a new free lobby exhibit that features a Jekyll-themed giant board game called “Jekyll-opoly,” which highlights the inspiration for Mr. Monopoly — J.P. Morgan Jr., a frequent visitor on Jekyll during its gilded age.
The exhibit also includes a case of Jane Grew Morgan’s silver, a replica of the family’s yacht and educational panels.
J.P. Morgan Sr. was one of the wealthiest men in America, and he used his influence to aid the country during times of economic turmoil, such as the Panic of 1907, when he saved the country from financial collapse, said Andrea Marroquin, curator of the Mosaic.
“Initially celebrated for his actions, he was later criticized for holding too much power,” she said. “A congressional subcommittee concluded in 1913 that the nation’s wealth was controlled by a small group of financiers, who held a virtual monopoly over the American financial system.”
This led to the eventual creation of the Federal Reserve, America’s modern-day banking system.
When Morgan Sr. died in 1913, his son J.P. Morgan Jr. became the head of the family banking firm and dropped Jr. from his name.
“Morgan, like his father before him, was a famous banker and businessman in his own right,” Marroquin said. “He was best known for making large loans to the allied governments during and after World War I. Under his leadership, J.P. Morgan & Co. remained the largest private bank in the world.”
The game Monopoly was developed from a variety of board games from 1906 to the 1930s, Marroquin said, and was first marketed on a large scale in 1935.
“The mascot for the game of Monopoly, said to be inspired by J.P. Morgan, has appeared on Monopoly board games since 1936,” she said. “Originally known as Rich Uncle Pennybags, the character’s name changed to Mr. Monopoly in 1999.”
It remains a mystery which J.P. Morgan — father or son — inspired the mascot’s image, Marroquin said. But the team at the Mosaic are leaning toward the younger Morgan.
“Both family members were publicly known as J.P. Morgan, so it is a little unclear which banker actually inspired the mascot’s image,” Marroquin said. “Although the elder J.P. Morgan is perhaps more well-known today, Mr. Monopoly more closely resembles J.P. Morgan Jr. rather than his father. The character also originated at a time when the younger J.P. Morgan was a contemporary force in the banking world, so we believe the mascot was more likely inspired by J.P. Morgan Jr.”
Morgan Sr. was a founding member of the Jekyll Island Club and was among the nation’s leaders who visited the island as a getaway from their busy lives.
“He was one of many notable figures who regularly brought his family south to enjoy a mild winter of outdoor activities at the Jekyll Island Club,” Marroquin said. “Yachting, fishing, golf and tennis were among the family’s many pleasures at this exclusive turn-of-the-century vacation retreat.”
The Morgan family held memberships at the Jekyll Island Club throughout the entire Club Era, which spanned from 1886 to 1942.
“For over half a century, this family created a legacy of contributions to Jekyll Island through their active participation in island life,” Marroquin said. “Events of historical significance also took place on Jekyll Island as a result of their stays at this gilded age island resort. Visitors can come explore their stories on our interactive kiosk and on daily trolley tours of the Jekyll Island Club National Historic Landmark District.”
Marroquin said she and her colleagues couldn’t resist tying this history together with the popular board game Monopoly.
“We think it is really fun to connect Jekyll Island history with a piece of intergenerational pop culture that the whole family can enjoy,” she said. “Our team designed Jekyll-opoly, a unique version reminiscent of the original board game, to highlight Jekyll Island places and experiences.
“Whether you land at the Clam Creek Fishing Pier or visit Great Dunes Beach Park, discover an island treasure chest or go see the Georgia State Patrol, you will discover a new way to explore the island’s many landmarks.”
Guests can play the game with its oversized pieces in the museum’s lobby for free. They can also explore other parts of the exhibit, which are intended to share insights into the lives of Jekyll Island Club families and highlight stories of club members like the Morgans.
“The idea for the exhibit was originally conceived when we received a generous gift from a Morgan family descendant,” Marroquin said. “This remarkable donation contained piece after piece of a very beautiful and complete silver dresser set that once belonged to Jane Norton Grew, the wife of J.P. Morgan, Jr.”
Some of the more curious items on display are buttonhooks, glove stretchers and smelling salt jars.
“These personal items were once part of Mrs. Morgan’s daily routine of grooming herself for the day,” Marroquin explained. “She would have spent several hours each day dressing or changing clothes according to the occasion. The silver dresser set provides a unique and revealing connection to those moments in her daily life.”
With thanks to the Morgan Library & Museum, the exhibit also showcases reproductions of a “Portrait of Mrs. J.P. Morgan, Jr. by John Singer Sargent, circa 1905,” as well as a watercolor she painted of “Dunes, Jekyll Island, 1925.”
Other objects on display include a model of the Corsair. Built in 1930 for J.P. Morgan Jr., it was the largest private yacht afloat in its day.
“J.P. Morgan Sr. and his son together owned a series of four yachts, all called the Corsair,” Marroquin said. “These magnificent ships were frequent visitors to Jekyll Island and considered among the most famous yachts in United States history.”
The exhibit highlights the connections between the Morgan family and the history of both Jekyll and the nation, she said.
“The Morgans were incredibly influential in events that took place both here on Jekyll Island as well as in the larger world,” she said. “This family actively enjoyed Jekyll Island as a gilded age getaway, engaging in community life in ways both small and large. They had a tremendous impact both here on the island and in the larger world.”
The “Meet the Morgans” exhibit will run through the end of this year and will come down in January 2024.
“We are truly excited by the opportunity to share these stories and collections with the public,” Marroquin said. “One of our stewardship roles as a museum is to preserve collections directly related to the people and events from Jekyll Island’s past. An exhibit focusing on the Morgan family legacy creates a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the truly unique artifacts in our collection.”