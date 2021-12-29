MorningStar’s campus needs many renovations and upgrades to improve the services it provides to children, and it’s asking for the community’s help to knock out one of the big ones.
Renovations to Bradley Cottage have been high on the list for quite a while, said Beth VanDerbeck, MorningStar CEO.
“The cottage is home to up to 20 children at a time (when it’s open),” said VanDerbeck. “Those children come from all over the state through the Department of Family and Child Services.”
All told, work on the cottage is expected to cost over $600,000, she explained. MorningStar wasn’t able to find quite that much in its budget, but the Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation was willing to help foot the bill via a challenge grant, but not for nothing.
“The foundation has never funded 100 percent of any capital campaign,” said Hank Rowland, an advisory director with the foundation.
If MorningStar can raise $157,500 — 25% of the project cost — the Murray Foundation will chip in with $472,500. That’s where the community comes in.
Anyone who would like to contribute can do so at morningstarcfs.org, or via mail to MorningStar CFS, P.O. Box 370, Brunswick GA 31520.
Depending on how quickly the money is raised, VanDerbeck said she hopes to have the renovations finished in less than a year.
“I feel very confident that this community can get it done,” she said.
There’s also a sense of urgency around the campaign. The cottage, built in the 1960s, has been closed for months due to a staffing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving some kids who could have been placed at MorningStar living in hotel rooms instead. It’s been a blessing in disguise, though, said VanDerbeck, as it gives MorningStar a chance to renovate the cottages.
“There are strict state ratios for staffing, and COVID has really hit us hard and we’ve lost staffing. That’s limited how many children we can take care of too,” said Nick Doster, chairman of MorningStar’s board of directors. “We’re starting to build back, though.”
All three of the cottages on the campus need renovations. The Bradley Cottage — an all-girls cottage — needs new floors, a fresh coat of paint, new furniture and rugs and new lighting to replace the old fluorescent lights.
Other improvements include upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms and a new security system.
“Those are also very dated accommodations,” Doster said. “We keep them clean and we put thousands of coats of paint on it, but they’re just old facilities.”
While the cottage has been closed, children in the care of the state who could have found a home at MorningStar are placed in hotels and accompanied by counselors. It’s obviously not an ideal situation, but the best option until more living space can be opened up.
“It’s not their desire to do that,” said Juanita Steadman, executive director of Together Georgia. She described Together Georgia as an “alliance” of organizations that offer specialized care to children in the care of the state, similar to MorningStar.
“These are complex kids who have been in placement, they’ve been in homes or foster homes and have not been able to stay in these places because of their mental state, illnesses or their behavior,” Steadman said.
The children’s home on Ga. Highway 99 offers the kind of specialized care to help kids with behavioral issues or low cognitive abilities that prevent them from fitting in with the typical group or foster homes.
“They have the expertise — the patience, quite honestly — because their staff has been trained to work with these kids,” Steadman said.
It’s not the first time the Murray Foundation has awarded a grant to assist with renovations at MorningStar.
Like Bradley Cottage, which was built in the 1960s, many of the facilities are decades old and have gone without any updates or improvements in much of that time. After seeing the condition of some facilities firsthand in 2020, Rowland said his wife brought MorningStar to his attention.
“My wife actually reached out to Morningstar to provide her product, she owns a company called PillowGrace (on St. Simons Island) and wanted to provide pillows to the children,” Rowland said. “She took a tour of the facility and learned of the needs they had.”
That first contact resulted in a challenge grant that let MorningStar replace the floor and roof of its gym and renovate the gym kitchen in 2020.
“The gym is the hub of activity on our campus, and this was a massive gift,” VanDerbeck said. “It’s going to last for a long time, a lot of fun activities will happen thanks to the Murray Foundation.”
The Murray Foundation has given to other organizations in the Golden Isles as well, including Communities in Schools, Hope 1312 Collective, the Gathering Place and Frederica Academy, among others.
“There are a number of causes that my great grandparents wanted to support,” Rowland said. “Some of those are still annual gifts today, and some of those are similar to Morningstar, which reached out and made a request.”