Morngingstar valentines

Morningstar Children and Family Services invites the community to send cards for youth living on its campus.

 Provided photo

Morningstar Children and Family Services is inviting the community to send love and warm wishes to the 30 youth living on its campus.

Morningstar has put out a call for Valentine’s Day cards for its boys, who range in age from 12 to 21.

