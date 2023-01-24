Morningstar Children and Family Services is inviting the community to send love and warm wishes to the 30 youth living on its campus.
Morningstar has put out a call for Valentine's Day cards for its boys, who range in age from 12 to 21.
Morningstar Children and Family Services is inviting the community to send love and warm wishes to the 30 youth living on its campus.
Morningstar has put out a call for Valentine’s Day cards for its boys, who range in age from 12 to 21.
The residential facility serves youth in foster care who are developmentally delayed. They reside in cottages on campus and attend school there.
Beth VanDerbeck, CEO of Morningstar, said she and her staff did this once before, asking at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for cards for youth on campus. They were pleasantly surprised by the big response.
“During COVID, we were trying to share our story about the foster kids being sheltered in place,” she said. “We had 52 at the time on our campus … We pushed out to the community via social media, ‘Hey, if you’d like to send a word of encouragement to the kids, we’d love to hear from you.’ We got over 300 cards and notes for the kids. It was great.”
Every morning, staff sit down with the residents in each cottage to check in before the day begins. This offers an ideal time to share the cards with the youth on Valentine’s Day, VanDerbeck said.
“We have sort of morning check-in meetings with the kids in their cottages, just like families might do at home around the breakfast table, to ask ‘How are you? What’s on the schedule today? What would make today great?’” she said.
Staff will divide the cards up before the meeting on Feb. 14 and distribute them to every child on campus.
“Some of the kids took the cards and they put them on their bulletin boards in their room,” VanDerbeck recalled. “It was just a little smile or a little extra joy for their day to get to open mail.”
This is a chance for the community to offer some encouragement to Morningstar’s youth, she said.
“I would ask that they just send a card,” she said. “They don’t need to add anything to it. Just a card with a word of encouragement. They can sign it ‘from a friend’ or they can include their name if they’d like.”
Cards can be sent to Morningstar’s P.O. Box 370, Brunswick, GA, 31521.
“And if they would just put ‘care of valentine’ then we’d know that’s a valentines card for the kids,” VanDerbeck said.
Sending a card may seem like a small gesture, but it’s guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of the receivers, VanDerbeck said.
“It doesn’t take a lot for any of us, including the boys on our campus, to feel loved and appreciated and remembered,” she said. “I think a card is a great way to say to anyone, ‘We see you, we remember you, we care about you.’”
