Children across Glynn County have had their daily routines significantly altered by the coronavirus outbreak, and parents and guardians continue to adapt.
The 52 children living on the Brunswick campus of Morningstar Children and Family Services have also had to adapt to new routines, and the agency has quickly transitioned to support its students.
Morningstar is a residential program for children between 12 and 18 years old who have profound developmental disabilities. Morningstar’s students, like all in the county, have been taking part in distance learning since Glynn County Schools’ closed March 16.
“All of our children are in foster care, and they need not only shelter, but specialized counseling to address past traumas and a high level of educational support,” said Lisa Johnson, director of development for Morningstar. “Those first few days, our team was like a group of military strategists, figuring out every angle of what may be needed to get through the next 30 days.”
One challenge is to have the campus fully staffed during the school day. Extra staff was needed for the three cottages the children reside in as well as additional kitchen staff.
Precautions are also being taken to ensure everyone on campus stays healthy and safe.
“What I want people to know is our direct care team is really on the front lines,” Johnson said. “They are critical personnel and don’t have the option to work from home. They have shown incredible grace under rapidly changing conditions.”
The Morningstar campus also now has to provide all meals for its children during the day, since school meals are not being served daily now.
“This added food is something we plan for during summer break, but with such short notice, we’ve had to ask community partners to step in with us,” Johnson said. “We have been so fortunate to have local restaurant owners calling us and offering to help. We’ve received donations from our incredible grocery store partners, Second Harvest Food Bank, several local restaurant owners and sweet individuals who want to share their garden harvest with us.”
The campus has been closed to volunteers. The children, though, have been able to make use of Morningstar’s 25 acres by enjoying outdoor activities.
“While our children miss being able to go to the movies and bowling, we have bikes and sports equipment for them,” Johnson said. “We have swings, and extensive paved trails our kids can walk. This is a time where our beautiful campus is such a blessing.”
The added staffing and expanded work hours will result in a significant cost for the agency.
“It takes a lot of everything to keep home running for 52 children,” said Beth VanDerbeck, CEO of Morningstar.
The agency is also concerned about losing financial support during these uncertain times, Johnson said.
“As we’ve reached out to our donors and supporters to let them know what is happening, we are finding they want to help,” she said. “We have big needs right now, and we need our community to partner with us for these children.”
Morningstar also provides community counseling services for more than 400 children in its two locations, and the agency has made changes to continue offering that program.
To follow social distancing guidelines, the agency has used telehealth platforms.
“As an important safety net in our children’s lives, our therapists are doing everything they can to provide continuity of care,” Johnson said. “We know that on the other side of this crisis, we will have lower contact hours during this time, which will also have a negative financial impact.”
Morningstar’s leaders expect these changes in operations to impact the agency’s budget. Johnson asked that those with the capacity to make a financial gift consider supporting Morningstar’s work through a donation.
“Even small donations will help us fulfill our mission of being a sanctuary for children,” she said. “There has never been a time where our children need us more.”
An Amazon wishlist is also set up online.
Those wishing to donate can learn more at morningstarcfs.org.
Checks can be mailed to Morningstar Children and Family Services, P.O. Box 370 Brunswick, GA. 31521.