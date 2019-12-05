Mentorship is a key component of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s mission to serve local youth.
Coastal Outreach Soccer, an after-school soccer and mentoring program that has had significant success in Glynn County since its inception in 2004, targets underserved and low-income families.
COS currently serves more than 200 children and teens between the ages of 4 and 18. The program has had a 100 percent graduation rate since 2014 and has seen several of its members go to college on academic and soccer scholarships.
To continue its success, though, the program needs the community’s support. This Friday, COS will host a fundraising event featuring one of its best mentors — U.S. Women’s soccer star Morgan Brian.
For several years, Brian has visited with the students and supported the program, said COS executive director Shawn Williams. The relationship has continued to grow, he said, and the students have been able to watch Brian play in professional and national matches.
“She’s always reached out,” Williams said. “… She’s an inspiration for the girls.”
Brian, a Frederica Academy alumna who has gone on to set many athletic records and win two World Cup championships, will take part in a question-and- answer session and plans to discuss her experience balancing academics and athletics, as well as her experiences in the world of professional sports.
“I believe it’s extremely important to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Brian said. “Coastal Outreach Soccer is an organization that speaks to my heart since it involves soccer and gives opportunities to kids that may not have the resources to be involved in competitive sports. Also important is the organization’s emphasis on further education in the classroom. I am passionate about helping organizations that have these missions.”
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 510 Gloucester Street in Brunswick and is part of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s efforts to raise funds to earn a challenge grant from a donor who has pledged to match up to $30,000 raised by COS from other sources.
The money raised by this event will support a new robotics program for the students this year. The robotics workshop is being taught by College of Coastal Georgia students, and the COS participants have the chance to do hands-on work with robotics kits and computers. Williams said COS also hopes to purchase additional sports equipment for the students.
This event offers an opportunity for community members not only to support the Coastal Outreach Soccer program but also to celebrate a local resident’s athletic success.
“She’s been the first in many areas for women athletes,” Williams said. “How rare is it for someone to win two World Cups?”
So far in Brian’s career, she has won numerous awards, including two-time Gatorade Georgia Soccer Player of the Year, Gatorade National Female Athlete of the Year, Parade National Player of the Year and more. She helped lead Frederica Academy to several state soccer championships during her time at the school, while also playing for U.S. Women’s Soccer teams.
After graduating from Frederica, Brian played collegiately at Virginia. She then joined the top U.S. Women’s National Team and became a two-time World Cup champion.
In her role as a mentor, Brian said she hopes the students see someone who has worked hard in the classroom and on the soccer field.
“Like many people, I have faced challenges and hard times but have never given up and always find the strength to push through,” she said. “I hope they see that it is important to remember the people who helped get you to where you are and to give back helping future generations be successful. Lastly, it is so important these days to have positive female role models, especially in sports. I hope I can serve as a female role model to all the kids in the Golden Isles. If they can see it, they can be it, dream it and pursue it.”
To register for Friday’s event or to donate to COS, please visit coastaloutreachsoccer.com. Reservations can also be made by emailing Williams at cos-admin@hotmail.com.
Brian encouraged the community to support the COS program.
“Soccer gave me so much, and I hope supporting COS will provide young people with opportunity and a bright future,” she said. “The most important reason is to make an impact on the lives of these kids.”