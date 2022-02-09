The Port of Brunswick is about to get busier because of changes to the Ocean Terminal at the Port of Savannah.
As for how busy the Port of Brunswick will be, there is still some uncertainty, said Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, at an authority meeting Tuesday.
The Ocean Terminal in Savannah is switching to handle containerized traffic, which means the Georgia Ports Authority needs to find another place to handle the vehicles and cargo that is shipped there.
“I think we’re positioned to accept that traffic,” Moore said.
What is certain is an additional 30,000 vehicles a year, many bound for Australia, will be coming to Colonel’s Island starting in the middle of 2023, Moore said.
The bulk and break bulk cargo, as well as the roll-on roll-off traffic that is served by Ocean Terminal, has to go somewhere else, and Moore believes the Port of Brunswick is the logical choice.
“All things considered, we’re well positioned to accept that,” he said.
Workforce development continues to be a concern in the Golden Isles, where the number of potential workers 55 years old and younger — the prime workforce age — has remained unchanged in nearly two decades. The concern is prospective employers won’t locate here if they don’t have the workers available to fill positions.
Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin suggested targeting retirees who might be interested in working part time as a possible manpower solution. Board member Bill Austin agreed.
“We need to find ways to market that,” he said of part-time jobs.
A job fair will be held at the Brunswick Library on March 31, the focus of which will be on hospitality and tourism jobs. In June or July, another job fair will be held for health care careers.