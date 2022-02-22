More than 1,000 valentines delivered
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says response to his initial First of the First campaign was overwhelming.
The campaign was a show of appreciation for police, firefighters and other first responders.
“I traveled to 15 counties (in) our district and hand delivered over 1,000 cards written by children and adults alike to show how much we appreciate our first responders,” he said. “We visited fire stations, 911 centers, hospitals, police stations and even Fort Stewart.”
Among the local schools participating were Sterling Elementary, CB Greer Elementary, Golden Isles Elementary and FACES.
Carter, up for re-election this year, said he plans to conduct the Valentine’s Day program again next year.