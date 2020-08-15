Summertime weather in the Golden Isles is known for two things: overbearing heat and afternoon storms.
Both of those seasonal visitors have been especially prevalent this past week, and residents can expect the pattern to continue over the weekend and into next week.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville is calling for widespread thunderstorms this weekend and into next week.
The storms are predicted to appear mainly in the afternoon with an increasing threat of localized flooding toward the middle of next week.
“This is a typical, summertime pattern that we can get in,” said Angie Enyedi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Enyedi explained that the weather patterns in the area provide a recipe for frequent afternoon storms. As fronts linger in either south or central Georgia and a high pressure system sets up across the Florida peninsula, the resulting wind pattern from the southwest brings warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico across the Isles.
“The third ingredient we need is a source of lift, and this time of year we have our sea breeze fronts that set up on the coast,” Enyedi said. “The stronger southwest wind kind of pushes the West Coast sea breeze a little faster through the course of the day. And over a moist and juicy air mass, it meets up with the East Coast sea breeze in the late afternoons and early evenings across southeast Georgia in the I-95 corridor. That’s where they rendezvous and collide.
“When these two sea breezes come together, that air collides and is forced upwards. That’s where we get our big blowup of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.”
Afternoon storms can pop up pretty quickly at a time when people may be out on the beach or on the golf course.
At the sound of thunder or a crack of lightning, find indoor shelter immediately.
“Ideally you’re not outside,” Enyedi said. “We have this cheesy little saying but it works — ‘If thunder roars, go indoors.’ The lesson there is if you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. There’s no magic rule that if you’re 5 miles from the thunderstorm, you’re safe.”
There are some things people can do when stuck outside in thunder to make their situation a little less precarious.
“If you happen to be stuck outside, you do not want to be the tallest thing in an open area,” Enyedi said. “Nor do you want to be sheltering under the tallest thing in an area.
“If you’re playing golf and it’s crashing all around you, you don’t want to go to the cluster of trees because that’s where the electrical charge kind of builds up the most underneath the base of the storm. Ideally, you’ll get inside a vehicle as a last resort if you can’t get into an enclosed building that’s grounded. You don’t want to be the tallest thing out there, and you don’t want to be sticking a metal rod like a golf club up in the air.”
Along with the threat of afternoon storms, residents can expect to see a heat index of 105 degrees over the weekend and into next week.
The heat index, a combination of temperature and humidity, represents what it feels like outside on the human skin.
Enyedi said the same southwest flow that is providing fuel for afternoon storms is also bringing in the moist, warm air that makes the heat almost unbearable.