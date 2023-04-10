Camden County officials have agreed to release all its spaceport records — sort of.
A Camden County grand jury is still reviewing documents that have not been released until its probe is complete.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Camden County officials have agreed to release all its spaceport records — sort of.
A Camden County grand jury is still reviewing documents that have not been released until its probe is complete.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of the county’s efforts to establish a spaceport, said he is still wading through reams of documents. One thing that he noticed early on is the monthly payments of $27,500 to a consultant totaling $593,000.
For that money, records show a memorandum of understanding with a company from India, an agreement to provide Stuckey’s pecan rolls as promotional gifts and negotiations with a moon landing company that worked out of an AT&T store in a mall in New Jersey.
The consultant also met with an Air Force official in New Mexico, but those conversations retired when the officer retired from military service.
None of the information found so far is a surprise, Weinkle said.
“We were paying this guy $27,500 a month for this stuff,” he said. “Everything we presumed and said was happening, happened the way we thought.”
The county’s plans to launch small rockets from an old industrial site owned by Union Carbide would have been a losing proposition for county taxpayers who have already spent $12 million on the project, he said.
“There was an acknowledgement that spaceports cannot exist without subsidies,” he said. “The county never did a risk assessment based on economics.
“Camden never did a risk assessment because they know the truth.”
Small rockets are no longer considered the future of the rocket industry, he said. Launch providers realize they need larger rockets to carry bigger payloads to make a profit.
Weinkle is still curious about the records that have not been released, including at least 511,000 emails in the hands of the grand jury.
He said it will be very time-consuming to review the emails and they have to be reviewed individually.
Weinkle said some records he obtained in previous open records requests were not included in the records just released by the county.
“I’ve got different records than they released,” he said.
Another challenge for grand jury members is they must review electronic records in the assistant district attorney’s office while someone is watching to make sure copies are not made, Weinkle said.
Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman has been a proponent of releasing all spaceport records since he took office in January.
He said about 10 pounds of documents have been released, but he is unsure what is still being withheld. Since he took office, Goodman said the county has spent nearly $300,000 in legal fees regarding the spaceport.
“We can’t tell if they’re telling the truth or not,” he said. “I think we need to continue to keep pushing.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Easter morning dawned damp and dreary, and the weather thinned out the crowd somewhat at the community sunrise service at the pier.
It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.
A pinball arcade in Brunswick is among the best pinball locations in the world, according to the people who voted for an award recently bestowed on the business.
“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.
One lane of Sea Island Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday while Glynn County Public Works conducts a major drainage project.