More single-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson will be offered this month in the region.
The vaccine will be available April 14 in Liberty County and April 24 in Woodbine. Anyone 18 years old or older who lives or works in Georgia qualifies for the vaccine.
The Liberty County event is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Shuman Recreation Center, 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville.
The single-shot vaccine will be given from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 at Evergreen Baptist Church, 1365 Kinlaw Road in Woodbine.
Appointments can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org. Assistance with scheduling can also be made through the Coastal Health District COVID-19 vaccine phone bank at 912-230-5506. The phone bank is operational 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
“The Janssen vaccine is still in short supply around the state, so we’re excited to offer this opportunity in our communities,” said Paige Lightsey, immunization coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “With Janssen you get a highly effective immune response in a single vaccination.”
The Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson does not require a second dose. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving it.
Dr. Lawton Davis, health director for the Coastal Health District, said the demand is high for Janssen.
“There are some people who prefer the convenience of a single-dose vaccine or whose doctor has specifically recommended this vaccine,” he said. “While Pfizer and Moderna have been available for several months now, the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson has not been available until recently so the demand is still high for this brand of vaccine.”
The Coastal Health District has given more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since starting the campaign.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine dashbozard, nearly 65,000 doses of vaccine have been given in Glynn, Camden, and McIntosh counties alone by health care providers.
“While these are impressive numbers, we know there are many people who still need vaccination,” Davis said. “We encourage anyone who is unvaccinated to consider making an appointment as soon as possible. Our clinics have plenty of available appointments and they can be booked anytime at chdcovidvax.org.”
With the growing number of options, health officials are hopeful demand for vaccines remains high.
“We’re in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible before new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 spread throughout our communities” Davis said. “Vaccination is our best chance to beat this virus, save lives, and get back to a more normal life.”