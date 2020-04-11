The newspapers of the day laid it out there for everybody: How Christ Church Pastor Charles H. Lee was murdered, when, where and why.
The papers and news magazines of the time were also pretty darn sure they knew who.
Perhaps that is why newspapers have been called “the first rough draft of history.” Eighty-two years later, it appears we might know a lot less than we thought we did about the murder of Rev. Lee on Feb. 5, 1938.
I knew while wrapping up a history column on the subject two weeks ago that this compelling story would require a sequel. I thought all the loose ends would be tied up by now. But Lee’s murder may be an even bigger mystery now than it was when news outlets across the nation thought they had all the answers.
The St. Simons Island brothers police arrested in a murder-for-hire plot never went to trial. Nevertheless, a black man spent most of his adult life in prison as the presumed hired gun in this murder. But evidence then and now suggests George Claybourn was as innocent of the killing as “a new-born baby,” just as he claimed under testimony.
I was still scratching my head on this one when a St. Simons Island resident contacted me this week. He has scads of background information on the murder of Lee and the subsequent fates of those implicated. While many folks in the Golden Isles have never heard of this fascinating murder mystery, it is still a touchy subject for some folks around here with deeper roots and longer memories.
Let us start at the beginning again.
The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Lee was up late on a Saturday night in the Christ Church rectory on St. Simons Island, going over the next day’s sermon. Two shots were fired. The second one pierced Rev. Lee’s temple. His wife, Susan, came downstairs to find him slumped over the table. Dead.
Rev. Lee’s disdain for the vices of drinking, gambling and carrying on were well known. (This is a standard platform for lots of preachers, by the way.) Police immediately suspected his outspoken ways landed him on an enemy’s list with saloon keepers and liquor dealers on the island.
Police found footprints outside the window where Rev. Lee sat with his sermon. Investigators dug two .38 bullets from the wall. A second cousin to venerated Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the Rev. Lee had served at the legendary little church on Georgia’s sleepy coast for 12 years. His murder made national headlines, from the New York Times to Life Magazine, from The News in Brunswick to the Charlotte Observer.
Church parishioners raised a $2,500 reward for the capture of Lee’s killer.
The Brunswick Police arrested George Claybourn on Oct. 20 of that year. Then 28, he would confess under questioning to the killing. However, Claybourn insisted on his innocence at trial and forever more after. Police arrested brothers H.W. and Henry Cofer days later on murder charges. Henry operated the Golden Isles Hotel & Casino. W.H. Cofer owned the Brass Rail Saloon and liquor store, where George worked as a janitor.
Another black man, Willie Green, was arrested in Wilkes County, supposedly for accompanying Claybourn on the death errand that night. Willie’s alibi put him Wilkes County, and police later dropped charges against him.
The story went that George and Willie met the Cofer brothers in a back room at the Brass Rail on the night of the murder. They were handed a $150 roll of bills and a .38 special. Kill the preacher, George and Willie were told.
But things did not add up, then or now. Most glaring was the prosecution’s chief witness. Carrie Stevens was in jail at the time. She was no stranger to the view from behind bars. On this particular occasion Stevens was serving a sentence for breaking into Cofer’s Brass Rail, along with her husband, Grady Stevens.
Months later Carrie remembered it like it was yesterday: She was there when George and Willie took the money and the gun from the Cofers. Also, she wanted to be paroled and given the $2,500 reward money. She apparently was more resolute on the two latter points than on anything that went down in that smokey backroom of the Brass Rail.
At George’s trial it was revealed that the telling footprint outside Rev. Lee’s window was an 8. George wore a size 12. The trajectory of the bullets suggested a short man pulled the trigger — George was 6-foot-2.
“I don’t know anything about the killing of Dr. Lee, don’t know anything about,” George told the jury, according to court records. “If y’all convict me you will convict an innocent man.”
He was convicted, but with a recommendation of “mercy.” That meant life in prison instead of death in the electric chair.”
The Cofer brothers were indicted twice more, the last time in 1945. But there was never enough evidence to stand trial. William Schley Howard, a former congressman and one of the state’s most prominent attorneys, represented the brothers.
“These men know no more about the death of Dr. Lee than the man in the moon,” Schley told The News in November of 1938.
Perhaps crestfallen over being wrongly convicted, George twice escaped from prison. The first time he barely got out of Liberty County before being nabbed. The second time he made it all the way to New York, in 1952. His attorney in the original trial, G.R. Cowart of Darien, fought his extradition to Georgia.
The Cofer brothers hired Howard and other attorneys to join Cowart up in New York for the appeal. “Should Claybourn’s innocence be established, the Cofers would also stand to have their names cleared in the case,” The News reported on April 2, 1952.
Alas, George’s appeal was denied. He returned to Georgia and his life sentence. However, George was paroled in 1966. He returned to his native Wilkes County to live out the remainder of his life.
He was buried in an unmarked grave in a church in the town of Rayle, my anonymous source tells me.
And state’s witness Carrie Stevens? She never saw a dime of the $2,500 reward money, my source tells me. “Some 12 members (of Christ Church) met on the matter and voted unanimously to deny her ‘any’ portion of the reward,” he told me in a follow up email. “It was their belief that the convicted George Claybourn ‘had noting whatsoever to do with the murder of Rev. Lee.’”
Likewise, it is probably for good reason the Cofer brothers never stood trial, he said. It does not add up. The plot as presented is lame-brained and short-sighted, at best. And why kill a preacher simply for speaking out against vice? That is what preachers do.
But Rev. Lee was murdered in cold blood around midnight of Feb. 5, 1938, while sitting at the window of the Christ Church rectory. That much we know for sure. But who? And why? Tough questions.
“I’ve been researching this off and on for years,” my source told me. “And it never ends.”