Four of the eight tennis courts at the North Glynn Recreation Complex will soon undergo the transformation into 12 pickleball courts.
Lisa Gurganus, director of Glynn County Recreation and Parks, said the timing for the conversion depends on who submits the winning bid for the work and their timetable.
Gurganus said the bid specifications require the work to be completed within 45 days from the time it starts.
Planned work includes removal of the tennis court nets and filling in the holes. Then the playing surfaces will be resurfaced and restriped for pickleball. The nets will be at pickleball regulation heights and divider fences will be erected between playing surfaces.
Gurganus said the winning bid could be determined in early August, with county commissioners approving the recommendation at a meeting later in the month.
If everything goes as planned, Gurganus said the new courts could be completed and ready for play before the end of the year.
“It depends on the vendor’s schedule,” she said.
She said $80,000 has been budgeted for the work. The project was planned after complaints about playing time on the courts throughout the county for tennis and pickleball players.
Pickleball has been growing in popularity in the Golden Isles and across the nation, which led to plans to convert some of the tennis courts. Gurganus said she hopes people from St. Simons Island will make the trip to the North Glynn complex to play. There is limited court space on St. Simons Island and Gurganus is hopeful this will help meet the demand.
“I don’t know if the folks on St. Simons Island will come,” she said. “I hope they will.”
Gurganus said the feedback she is getting is very positive.
“It’s a growing sport,” she said. “Folks are very excited about it.”