Four of the eight tennis courts at the North Glynn Recreation Complex will soon undergo the transformation into 12 pickleball courts.

Lisa Gurganus, director of Glynn County Recreation and Parks, said the timing for the conversion depends on who submits the winning bid for the work and their timetable.

More from this section

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.