Parking in downtown Brunswick close to some destinations can be a challenge during lunchtime and special events.
City officials have grappled with the issue over the years, even trying parking meters once.
It proved to be a bad idea.
Mayor Cornell Harvey, a city commissioner at the time, said the meters were removed because of the number of complaints from business owners and their customers.
Now, Harvey and businessman Stephen Prince are working for a long-term solution to downtown parking. Prince, owner of the old SunTrust Bank building on Gloucester Street, has offered to let the city build a multi-level parking garage in the parking lot behind the bank building.
“He is willing to donate the property,” Harvey said. “We’re really just getting started with this.”
The plan is to build a four-story parking garage in the former bank parking lot. Some of the spaces would be for residents who will live in the lofts and apartments Prince plans to build on the top floor of the bank building, Harvey said.
The location is ideal for people to be within a few blocks from any business downtown, advocates of the project say.
A meeting is being arranged with city manager Regina McDuffie to work out a possible agreement for consideration by city commissioners, Harvey said.
“We’ll have to get a commitment to do this,” he said.
If an agreement can be reached between Prince and the city, the next challenge is funding.
Harvey said a downtown parking garage could be included in the next Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum when it goes before voters.
He also plans to meet with representatives from Forward Brunswick to generate more support for a parking garage.
“They can walk anywhere downtown from there,” he said. “It would really help the downtown area.”