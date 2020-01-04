Robert Castell’s death in an English debtors prison was the last straw for James Oglethorpe.
The death of his friend prompted the London politician to rail against the abominable conditions in such institutions. Indeed, Oglethorpe loudly decried the callously cruel nature of such a pointless system of punishment for those guilty of impoverishment.
“In 1729, a young politician named Oglethorpe led a crusade against debtors prisons in London,” Winfield Scott Craig wrote in a 2010 post-graduate thesis at Florida State. “By the end of the year, Oglethorpe was championed as a hero for instigating the release of as many as 10,000 debtors from the suffering they endured while incarcerated.”
But this only created a legion of debtors on the streets of London with no better prospects of fending for themselves financially than those circumstances which had led to their incarceration in the first place. Oglethorpe and like-minded politician John Percival soon had designs on establishing a land where such debtors could find redemption through their own good works.
Four years later in February of 1733, Oglethorpe was leading a party of 120 men, women and children up the Savannah River to establish a settlement on Yamacraw Bluff.
And that, in a too-small nutshell, is how Oglethorpe went from London politician to frontier general and de facto founder of the Colony of Georgia. I scratched the surface of Oglethorpe’s purposeful life and pivotal times in the Dec. 14 History column. That prompted an email from a reader in Atlanta who has ties to St. Simons.
Particularly, David Galloway wanted to know more about the colony’s original ban on slavery and Oglethorpe’s influence on that. “Your article made me want to discover more about the man,” he wrote.
So I did a little digging online and came across Winfield Scott Craig’s thesis out of Florida State, among other things. Craig’s paper, “Slavery and Antislavery in the founding of Georgia and New South Wales,” answered more questions than I have room to share in the space allotted. As the title might suggest, the concept behind the Colony of Georgia informed the plans for the convict labor settlements that became the nation of Australia, Craig argues with supporting evidence.
Back to Georgia.
We pretty much know the lofty ambitions and high ideals that Oglethorpe and the other colony trustees held for Georgia. The colony was to provide a fresh start for those heretofore doomed to suffer in debtors prisons. Also, there would be no slavery in Georgia. No rum either. But the colonists would prosper raising crops to produce silk, wine and medicines — commodities in demand throughout the British empire.
We also know pretty much how these lofty ambitions turned out. (That agricultural plan for silk and wine and medicines was a total flop; maybe we’ll look into it in depth some other time.)
But let’s focus for a moment on Oglethorpe’s heartfelt good intentions. The Georgia Colony was intended as a refuge for the have-nots: modest farms over sprawling plantations. Not only was Oglethorpe morally opposed to slavery, it did not fit his blueprint for Georgia.
“Civil Liberty is to be establish’d there in its full Extent,” the trustees wrote in the 1733 promotional statement, Reasons for Establishing the Colony of Georgia. There could be “no Appearance of Slavery ... the People being obliged to labor themselves for their Support ... “
The whole debtors’ paradise ideal never quite jibed with reality on the Georgia frontier, however. It became evident early on that the colony would need skilled tradesmen and artisans, regardless of their debtors prison rap sheet. This was particularly true at Fort Frederica, where a couple of hundred settlers catered to the needs of nearly 1,000 British soldiers.
“History records only 11 families fitting the description of debtors that eventually settled in Georgia during its early history,” Steve Moore, a former Park Ranger at Fort Frederica National Monument, wrote in 1997. “Even as trustees began their work of establishing Georgia, they realized that the new colony required people with specific skills and recruited settlers accordingly.”
While debtors did not play a significant role in Georgia’s founding, indentured servants were part of the social stratus. Craig writes, “the colony depended on indentured servants to form the lowest class of Georgian society. The need for servants was evident very early on in the colony.”
That ban on slavery faced opposition from the start. In fact, against his better instincts, Oglethorpe agreed “to rent twenty African slaves” in Charleston to help establish the Yamacraw Bluff settlement. But the enslaved workers’ forced labor only resulted in sloth among the whites who were intended to build new lives here. Oglethorpe sent the enslaved workers back to South Carolina. The general concluded that “so long as they continued here our men were encouraged in idleness by their working for them.”
Still, the ban on slavery had plenty of detractors within the colony. Among the more nefarious arguments to legalize slavery: indentured servants eventually had to be freed and given land; the enslaved must settle for surviving on gruel while indentured servants would require meat and bread, Craig noted.
But the folks in one region of the colony remained staunchly opposed to slavery, according to colony trustee Benjamin Martyn. “The most industrious People in the Colony, are so sensible of the Inconveniences and Dangers ... (of slavery) ... that they have petitioned against them, particularly the Saltzburghers at Ebenezer, and the Highlanders at New Inverness in Darien. The Inhabitants likewise of Frederica ... prepared a petition against them.”
Oglethorpe returned to England for good in 1743 to successfully defend himself against accusations of malfeasance in the colony. Other trustees who supported the ban eventually moved on as well. The Colony’s ban on slavery was repealed in 1751.
But Georgia’s nearly two-decades-long ban on slavery may have set a precedent for future British colonization plans, Craig writes. He notes that “Georgia had the first colonial antislavery policy in British America and perhaps in the entire empire.
“Historians of colonial America have rarely looked toward Georgia as a beacon of moral progress in the New World, yet Georgia’s founding represented an unparalleled paradigm shift in British colonization away from slavery.”