The owners of the old Gould Ford dealership building in downtown Brunswick are preparing to seek their first tenants.
Stephen Prince, one of the building’s owners, said office spaces in the building at 1608 Newcastle St. should be ready for occupation soon.
He gave visitors a sneak preview of the offices and the rest of the 24,000-square-foot building during last week’s First Friday event downtown. He was also seeking suggestions for how to develop the rest of the building.
“We want projects to benefit the city,” he said. “The offices will be ready within 60 days. We can have it ready.”
Prince’s daughter Courtney Prince will play an important role in developing the Ford building and the Suntrust Bank building they purchased last week.
She said 11 office spaces will be available in the Ford building varying in size from 180 to 300 square feet. The offices will be located in the north end of the building in what she called the “A suite.”
She said the office spaces were created by a previous owner and the only work needed is a simple renovation and cleanup.
They don’t have any tenants yet, but it should not be difficult to find occupants in such a desirable location.
“I will say that we are working on turning at least a portion of it into an ‘incubator’ if you will,” she said. “We aren’t decided on the next phase yet. But it will be either the rest of the ground floor or upstairs.”
They envision a combination of businesses occupying much of the building, with luxury apartments on the top floor.
Courtney Prince said the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority will play an important role in helping to determine the best way to develop the building.
“My weight is behind doing what serves the community, and the DDA is best equipped tot handle a lot of those projects,” she said.