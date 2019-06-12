old ford dealership
Buy Now

Courtney Prince, above, stands on the second floor landing of the Liberty building on Newcastle Street earlier this year. Prince, one of the new owners of the building that was once the Gould Motor Company Ford dealership, is preparing to seek the first tenants.-

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

The owners of the old Gould Ford dealership building in downtown Brunswick are preparing to seek their first tenants.

Stephen Prince, one of the building’s owners, said office spaces in the building at 1608 Newcastle St. should be ready for occupation soon.

He gave visitors a sneak preview of the offices and the rest of the 24,000-square-foot building during last week’s First Friday event downtown. He was also seeking suggestions for how to develop the rest of the building.

“We want projects to benefit the city,” he said. “The offices will be ready within 60 days. We can have it ready.”

Prince’s daughter Courtney Prince will play an important role in developing the Ford building and the Suntrust Bank building they purchased last week.

She said 11 office spaces will be available in the Ford building varying in size from 180 to 300 square feet. The offices will be located in the north end of the building in what she called the “A suite.”

She said the office spaces were created by a previous owner and the only work needed is a simple renovation and cleanup.

They don’t have any tenants yet, but it should not be difficult to find occupants in such a desirable location.

“I will say that we are working on turning at least a portion of it into an ‘incubator’ if you will,” she said. “We aren’t decided on the next phase yet. But it will be either the rest of the ground floor or upstairs.”

They envision a combination of businesses occupying much of the building, with luxury apartments on the top floor.

Courtney Prince said the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority will play an important role in helping to determine the best way to develop the building.

“My weight is behind doing what serves the community, and the DDA is best equipped tot handle a lot of those projects,” she said.

More from this section

Sea Island issues counter-arguments in wetlands case

Sea Island issues counter-arguments in wetlands case

Sea Island Acquisition dug in regarding its arguments to stay discovery in a wetlands-filling lawsuit brought against it, and reiterated its arguments for dismissal of the case outright, in filings last week with the U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

House debates how to help fact-based news

House debates how to help fact-based news

It can truly be an odd sight to behold — an entire panel of members of Congress, spanning ideological backgrounds and from both parties — sitting in front of six experts brainstorming about how to save both traditional news media and their online cousins from falling apart and leaving the co…

Two more plead in Kings Bay munitions theft

Two more plead in Kings Bay munitions theft

A federal grand jury issued an indictment Jan. 8 accusing two more men of involvement in a conspiracy to steal small arms ammunition and explosives from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Friday, both men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.